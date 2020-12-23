Napa County's chances of finishing flood control get new life

Napa County’s efforts to finish off the stalled flood control project and protect more than 2,000 additional properties apparently has new life.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced that language in the year-end federal spending bill will help expedite completion of the project. It removes an administrative roadblock.
“The Napa Flood Control Project is critical to economic development and job creation in our community,” Thompson said in a press release.
Congress earlier this week passed the 5,593-page spending bill that has one mention of the Napa project. President Donald Trump as of Wednesday morning had yet to sign it.
The bill doesn’t specifically appropriate money for Napa flood control. Rather, local officials said the bill opens the door for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to include $48.3 million in its work plan to be released early next year.
“We’re optimistic,” said Richard Thomasser of the county Flood Control and Water Conservation District. “Our folks we have in Washington feel it’s the best position we’ve been in for quite some time.”
Several projects remain to be done in the city of Napa. One is to build flood walls along the Napa River north and south of Lincoln Avenue. That would protect hundreds of homes and prevent floodwaters from running down Soscol Avenue, as happened in the early 2005 flood.
Flood walls are also to be built in the Oxbow District, along Riverside Drive from the Napa Mill complex in downtown south to Imola Avenue and along Soscol Avenue in the Auto Row area. That would bring 100-year flood protection to these parts of the city.
The $48.3 million the county hopes to secure from the Army Corps of Engineers wouldn’t cover all of the costs. The Flood Control District would also use the more than $50 million it has from the now-defunct, local Measure A flood control sales tax.
“We’ve got our match,” said county Supervisor and Flood Control District Board Chairperson Brad Wagenknecht. “We would like the federal government to come up with its match and get it done and get all our people protected for flood control.”
For Napa County, keeping the flood control project moving ahead has been a long road. The last major project in the two-decade federal-local partnership was the $18.5 million bypass, now called Oxbow Commons, finished in 2015 that links downtown Napa with the Oxbow district.
The Army Corps of Engineers said that the remaining projects didn’t meet cost-benefit standards. The Flood Control District did a cost-benefit study of its own and spent several years trying to convince the Corps that at least some of the remaining projects did.
Flood control has been an issue in Napa County since pioneer days. Huge floods in 1986 and 2005, among other years, sent muddy water coursing through city streets and did millions of dollars in damage.
Residents in March 1998 passed Measure A and its half-cent sales tax boost for flood control.
“A plan has been developed to protect the residents and businesses of Napa County from all floods up to and including a 100-year storm event,” the Measure A ordinance said.
Measure A also promised to accomplish flood control without turning the Napa River into a concrete channel. Instead, it would create a “living river” that would yield environmental benefits as well.
Flood control saw major city bridges razed and rebuilt to block less water. It reshaped riverbanks with flood plains that also serve as habitat. It created a downtown river promenade. It nurtured vast wetlands south of the city of Napa. It created the bypass that also serves as a park.
Thompson’s latest announcement is part of the local effort to finish delivering on the Measure A promise.
