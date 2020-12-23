Napa County's chances of finishing flood control get new life

Flood walls are also to be built in the Oxbow District, along Riverside Drive from the Napa Mill complex in downtown south to Imola Avenue and along Soscol Avenue in the Auto Row area. That would bring 100-year flood protection to these parts of the city.

The $48.3 million the county hopes to secure from the Army Corps of Engineers wouldn’t cover all of the costs. The Flood Control District would also use the more than $50 million it has from the now-defunct, local Measure A flood control sales tax.

“We’ve got our match,” said county Supervisor and Flood Control District Board Chairperson Brad Wagenknecht. “We would like the federal government to come up with its match and get it done and get all our people protected for flood control.”

For Napa County, keeping the flood control project moving ahead has been a long road. The last major project in the two-decade federal-local partnership was the $18.5 million bypass, now called Oxbow Commons, finished in 2015 that links downtown Napa with the Oxbow district.

The Army Corps of Engineers said that the remaining projects didn’t meet cost-benefit standards. The Flood Control District did a cost-benefit study of its own and spent several years trying to convince the Corps that at least some of the remaining projects did.