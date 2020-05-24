Napa County's Chappellet winery secures visitor, wine production boosts

Still, she suggested cutting the request at least a little by allowing fewer of the largest marketing events. Other commissioners saw her point, but saw another side as well.

“I’m probably more inclined to give these guys the ability to bring people to their site – safely – as much as they really can in the post-COVID world,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said.

Commission chairman Dave Whitmer noted the commission had received no complaints about traffic or parking from neighbors. The winery will use shuttles for the large events.

The commission forbade having tasting room guests on the days of marketing events with between 160 and 200 guests. It forbade holding daily tastings at the same time as marketing events of 80 guests.

“We’re not going to overload the property so the guests don’t get the experience they expect from us,” said consultant Jeffrey Redding on behalf of the winery.

Commissioners didn’t debate the wine increase request. Redding said the winery is making more than its 150,000-gallon annual limit. The county has issued no code compliance violation.