Napa County's Climate Action Committee looking for some 'small wins'

And what would all of this add up to?

“None of these are going to have huge impacts on reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Morrison said. “They are fairly small steps …. but they are steps forward.”

Several commission members took up that latter point.

“It’s the large things, the small things, everything we can do,” St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said.

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning talked about having some small wins, things that can be done quickly before the heavy lifting comes.

“We are kind of flying a little blind until we get our greenhouse gas inventory and see what the numbers are,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

The Climate Action Committee formed in late 2019 with representatives from Napa County, American Canyon, Calistoga, Napa, St. Helena, and Yountville. The goal is to coordinate the local response to climate change, though each jurisdiction must adopt its own laws and policies.