Napa County's Climate Action Committee looking for some 'small wins'

Napa County’s Climate Action Committee wants to see action, with such steps as reducing special event waste and increasing electric charging stations on its "to-do" list.
This teaming of the county and its five cities and town will tackle bigger projects after a greenhouse gas emissions inventory is finished. But that’s several months away and the committee wants to do something in the meantime.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
“Low-hanging fruit” is how county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison put it. Four actions the committee agreed Friday to pursue are:
• Developing a template law requiring events to reduce waste by doing such things as providing compostable, recyclable or reusable food containers. The county and its cities could adopt the law.
• Assessing electric vehicle charging stations and identifying the number of additional ones needed to meet increasing demand.
• Developing a template law to reduce or eliminate parking requirements for homes and businesses. That would include incentives for mixed-use developments to increase biking and walking.
• Making Yountville’s gas-powered leaf blower ban law available to other cities and counties for possible adoption. American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph said this could be a “quick victory.”
And what would all of this add up to?
“None of these are going to have huge impacts on reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Morrison said. “They are fairly small steps …. but they are steps forward.”
Several commission members took up that latter point.
“It’s the large things, the small things, everything we can do,” St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said.
Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning talked about having some small wins, things that can be done quickly before the heavy lifting comes.
“We are kind of flying a little blind until we get our greenhouse gas inventory and see what the numbers are,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
The Climate Action Committee formed in late 2019 with representatives from Napa County, American Canyon, Calistoga, Napa, St. Helena, and Yountville. The goal is to coordinate the local response to climate change, though each jurisdiction must adopt its own laws and policies.
A few weeks ago, the committee became more than a discussion group. The jurisdictions each adopted a joint powers agreement to fund and operate the committee.
The 2021-22 fiscal year budget is $58,090. That budget determines how much work the committee can do.
“I think there’s going to be more appetite than we have the ability to get everything done,” Wagenknecht said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
In a recently released memo, Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran reveals that Supervisor Belia Ramos reported him to the California State …
Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Bronco Wine Company’s south Napa storage center were able to save 90% of the warehouse structure and 80…
In place of a traditional Town & Country Fair, the Expo will host a separate carnival and an in-person livestock auction this summer.
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
Insurers, citing wildfire risk, are declining to renew North Bay wineries' insurance policies with increasing frequency. One natural disaster …
Looking for a ride to the airport from Napa? It’s going to cost you.
Residents differ as to whether June 15 is the right time for the state and county to relax the mask-wearing rules imposed during the coronavir…
Photos: Napa's most expensive home sold in April: 14 Huntington Ct.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa in April.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.