Napa County's confirmed COVID-19 cases grows by 2 to 22

Napa County reported Monday that the county's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had grown by two since Friday, with additional cases in the city of Napa and in the unincorporated area.
There have now been 22 confirmed cases in Napa County since the first two were reported 16 days ago on March 22 and two confirmed deaths. As of Saturday, three county residents were hospitalized, the county reported Saturday.
Two of the three hospitalized patients were not critical as of Saturday, with the county awaiting a status report on the third, the county reported.
Of the county's 22 cases, the city of Napa had 15, the unincorporated area four, with one each in American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena. There have been no reported cases in Yountville, Deer Park/Angwin or Lake Berryessa.
As of Monday, California had 15,158 cases and 350 deaths. Across the U.S. there have been 338,995 confirmed cases and 9,683 deaths.
A total of 486 individuals have been tested in Napa County and 349 tests were negative and 115 tested patients are awaiting test results, the county said Monday. There are 83 individuals that are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case.
For more information and detail on the testing data, please visit: https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.