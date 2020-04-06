Napa County's confirmed COVID-19 cases grows by 2 to 22

Napa County reported Monday that the county's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had grown by two since Friday, with additional cases in the city of Napa and in the unincorporated area.

There have now been 22 confirmed cases in Napa County since the first two were reported 16 days ago on March 22 and two confirmed deaths. As of Saturday, three county residents were hospitalized, the county reported Saturday.

Two of the three hospitalized patients were not critical as of Saturday, with the county awaiting a status report on the third, the county reported.

Of the county's 22 cases, the city of Napa had 15, the unincorporated area four, with one each in American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena. There have been no reported cases in Yountville, Deer Park/Angwin or Lake Berryessa.

As of Monday, California had 15,158 cases and 350 deaths. Across the U.S. there have been 338,995 confirmed cases and 9,683 deaths.

A total of 486 individuals have been tested in Napa County and 349 tests were negative and 115 tested patients are awaiting test results, the county said Monday. There are 83 individuals that are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case.