Napa County's COVID-19 case count continues to decline; 2 new deaths

Following the three-day holiday weekend, Napa County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Monday, reflecting a continuing drop in confirmed cases.

There were two additional deaths — women above the age of 65 — bringing the pandemic's toll to 64 deaths since March. These were the ninth and 10th cases of the month.

Cases have been dropping since peaking in mid-January. Last week's total of 185 cases was the lowest weekly total since November.

Analyzing the county's deaths tied to COVID-19, the county said that 48% were non-Hispanic whites, 37% were Latino/Hispanic, 6% Asian, 4% "other" and 5% unknown.

Fifty-six percent of deaths were males, 44% females. Those 85 and older represented 33% of demises; people 75 to 84, 22%; 65 to 74, 25% and under 65, 18%.

Local hospitals said they had 41% of Intensive Care Unit beds available, the highest percentage in several months. The Bay Area's ICU availability was 24%, which was the largest amount since December.

Napa County said 38,414 COVID vaccinations have been administered, an increase of 1,816 doses since Monday's tally.