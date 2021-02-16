Napa County's COVID-19 case count continues to decline; 2 new deaths

Following the three-day holiday weekend, Napa County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Monday, reflecting a continuing drop in confirmed cases.
There were two additional deaths — women above the age of 65 — bringing the pandemic's toll to 64 deaths since March. These were the ninth and 10th cases of the month.
Cases have been dropping since peaking in mid-January. Last week's total of 185 cases was the lowest weekly total since November.
Analyzing the county's deaths tied to COVID-19, the county said that 48% were non-Hispanic whites, 37% were Latino/Hispanic, 6% Asian, 4% "other" and 5% unknown.
Fifty-six percent of deaths were males, 44% females. Those 85 and older represented 33% of demises; people 75 to 84, 22%; 65 to 74, 25% and under 65, 18%.
Local hospitals said they had 41% of Intensive Care Unit beds available, the highest percentage in several months. The Bay Area's ICU availability was 24%, which was the largest amount since December.
Napa County said 38,414 COVID vaccinations have been administered, an increase of 1,816 doses since Monday's tally.
The county is transitioning from its own vaccine interest registration form to the state’s MyTurn vaccine registration tool by the end of the month. Anyone on the county’s “interest list” should also sign up for MyTool at https://myturn.ca.gov/
The county hopes to complete vaccinations of anyone 75 or older who lives or works in Napa County this month. The county’s interest form can be found at www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus-COVID-19 and scrolling down.
Those who do not have a computer or need assistance in registering can call 707-253-4540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The first doses were suspended earlier this month so that people who need the second doses could complete their course of preventive treatment in a timely manner. Limited first vaccinations resumed this week for health care workers and people 75 and older.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
