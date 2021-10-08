Napa County's COVID-19 case rate plateaus

Napa County’s recovery from the COVID-19 Delta variant surge is in a holding pattern.

The county reported 147 new cases from Oct. 1-7. That is one case less than the previous week. The surge hit its peak in mid-August with a weekly count of 324 new cases.

The average age for new cases fell from 41 years old to 35 years old. The highest proportion of cases was among those under 18 at 32%, followed by those in their 20s at 17%, the county reported on Friday.

One hundred percent of Napa County's COVID-19 sequenced lab specimens in recent weeks are the Delta variant, Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. That compares to about 33% in late spring.

“This just shows the significance of how strong and transmissible Delta variant is,” Relucio said.

All indications on Friday were that the county's mandate to wear masks while in public indoor spaces should remain intact for at least a few more weeks.

The county on Thursday — along with other Bay Area counties — announced three criteria to remove the mask mandate. All must be met.