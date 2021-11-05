Napa County's COVID-19 case rate rising again

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case numbers rose this week for the first time in five weeks.

The county reported 89 new cases for Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, a 24% increase from the previous week. The latest daily total reported on Friday was 21.

The average age for new cases fell from 43 to 38. People under 18 and people in their 40s accounted for the highest percentage of new cases, at 21% each.

As of Nov. 2, 70% of Napa County’s population was fully vaccinated, the county reported.

Seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Intensive care unit availability was 38%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported that Napa County remained in the orange “substantial” tier for COVID-19 spread. The categories are the red “high,” orange “substantial,” yellow “moderate” and blue “low.”

Napa County requires masks in public, indoor spaces. One of the county’s requirement for lifting this rule is to be in the yellow “moderate” tier for three weeks.

