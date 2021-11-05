 Skip to main content
Napa County's COVID-19 case rate rising again

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case numbers rose this week for the first time in five weeks.

The county reported 89 new cases for Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, a 24% increase from the previous week. The latest daily total reported on Friday was 21.

The average age for new cases fell from 43 to 38. People under 18 and people in their 40s accounted for the highest percentage of new cases, at 21% each.

As of Nov. 2, 70% of Napa County’s population was fully vaccinated, the county reported.

Seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Intensive care unit availability was 38%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported that Napa County remained in the orange “substantial” tier for COVID-19 spread. The categories are the red “high,” orange “substantial,” yellow “moderate” and blue “low.”

Napa County requires masks in public, indoor spaces. One of the county’s requirement for lifting this rule is to be in the yellow “moderate” tier for three weeks.

The countdown is almost on for children to get vaccinated.  The White House says kids aged 5-11 are weeks away from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The shots could be shipped as soon as November 2 and children will be able to get the jab at the pediatricians office, their pharmacy and possibly their school.  RJ Proy says hes getting his six year old vaccinated as soon as its possible after a recent COVID scare. Proy says his son - who was four when the pandemic began - needs to learn a life that's not under the shadow of this virus.  I'm going to be more comfortable taking him places, just going out and experiencing things with him when I know he, my wife and I area all vaccinated," Proy said.But not all parents feel that way. Many are still gun shy. Some say theres still more research that needs to be done before they make a final decision. The administration is banking on parents to come around - if they have not yet already. Theyve already ordered 65 million doses and signed up more than 25,000 providers to administer the vaccine.  For now though, there wont be a requirement in most places for kids to get the jab. California is the only state to mandate vaccines in children for school. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he has no plans to do that during the remainder of his time in office. 

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

