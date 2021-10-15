Napa County's COVID-19 case resumes downward arc

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case count has resumed its Delta surge ebb after plateauing the previous week.

The county reported 129 new cases from Oct. 8-14, a 12% decrease from the previous week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday still listed the county as having a high rate of spread, the highest of four tiers.

The average age for new cases was 35 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 29%, followed by those in their 40s at 17%.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Napa County’s latest daily count reported on Friday was 20 new cases.

As of Oct. 12, 68% of the total county population had been fully vaccinated. The county in a statement tried to put into context recent, reported local COVID-19 deaths of some vaccinated people.

Vaccinated individuals who have died of COVID-19 locally have been older and often had underlying medical conditions. Seniors and people with compromised immune systems may have a reduced ability to respond to vaccines, including COVID-19, the statement said.