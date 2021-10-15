Napa County's COVID-19 case resumes downward arc

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case count has resumed its Delta surge ebb after plateauing the previous week.
The county reported 129 new cases from Oct. 8-14, a 12% decrease from the previous week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday still listed the county as having a high rate of spread, the highest of four tiers.
The average age for new cases was 35 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 29%, followed by those in their 40s at 17%.
Napa County’s latest daily count reported on Friday was 20 new cases.
As of Oct. 12, 68% of the total county population had been fully vaccinated. The county in a statement tried to put into context recent, reported local COVID-19 deaths of some vaccinated people.
Vaccinated individuals who have died of COVID-19 locally have been older and often had underlying medical conditions. Seniors and people with compromised immune systems may have a reduced ability to respond to vaccines, including COVID-19, the statement said.
New data show that a third dose of the mRNA vaccines for immunocompromised or Pfizer booster for seniors or those with medical conditions help to increase the effectiveness of the vaccine for these groups, the statement said.
Monoclonal antibodies can be considered to help treat certain COVID-19 patients. They can attach to parts of the virus and could help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The antibodies must be administered in a health care setting. Napa County Public Health has been working with health care facilities to make the treatment available in the county, a county statement said.
Neurovations is offering the treatment for Napa County residents. Go to https://neurovations.com/covid-19-monoclonal-infusion/ for details. Residents with mild COVID-19 disease who are at risk should consult with their healthcare providers, the statement said.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
