 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County's COVID-19 case resumes downward arc

Napa County's COVID-19 case resumes downward arc

{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine
Marianvejcik, Dreamstime.com

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case count has resumed its Delta surge ebb after plateauing the previous week.

The county reported 129 new cases from Oct. 8-14, a 12% decrease from the previous week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday still listed the county as having a high rate of spread, the highest of four tiers.

The average age for new cases was 35 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 29%, followed by those in their 40s at 17%.

Napa County’s latest daily count reported on Friday was 20 new cases.

As of Oct. 12, 68% of the total county population had been fully vaccinated. The county in a statement tried to put into context recent, reported local COVID-19 deaths of some vaccinated people.

Vaccinated individuals who have died of COVID-19 locally have been older and often had underlying medical conditions. Seniors and people with compromised immune systems may have a reduced ability to respond to vaccines, including COVID-19, the statement said.

New data show that a third dose of the mRNA vaccines for immunocompromised or Pfizer booster for seniors or those with medical conditions help to increase the effectiveness of the vaccine for these groups, the statement said.

Monoclonal antibodies can be considered to help treat certain COVID-19 patients. They can attach to parts of the virus and could help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The antibodies must be administered in a health care setting. Napa County Public Health has been working with health care facilities to make the treatment available in the county, a county statement said.

Neurovations is offering the treatment for Napa County residents. Go to https://neurovations.com/covid-19-monoclonal-infusion/ for details. Residents with mild COVID-19 disease who are at risk should consult with their healthcare providers, the statement said.

Dr. Fauci Encourages Americans To Enjoy Halloween Safely. Dr. Fauci Encourages Americans To Enjoy Halloween Safely. As weekly averages of Covid-19 cases decline across the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci says celebrations such as trick-or-treating are now safe to enjoy. As weekly averages of Covid-19 cases decline across the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci says celebrations such as trick-or-treating are now safe to enjoy. I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, you can get out there… You're outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating, and enjoy it.., Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Business Insider. I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, you can get out there… You're outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating, and enjoy it.., Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Business Insider. ... this is a time of the year that children love. It's a very important part of the year for children, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Business Insider. Dr. Fauci implied that it’s too early to declare victory over the virus, continuing to urge the importance of vaccines. On the one hand, we do want to celebrate and look forward to the fact that we are going in the right direction… , Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Business Insider. but if you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Business Insider. On Thursday, the weekly number of coronavirus infections in the United States fell below 100,000. As the holiday season approaches, 68 million eligible Americans have yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine. The Covid-19 pandemic has reached death tolls of 714,000 in the United States and over 4 million more around the globe

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News