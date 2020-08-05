Napa County's COVID-19 case total tops 1,000 since March

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County passed the 1,000 mark Wednesday, increasing by 27 cases since Tuesday, officials reported.
Napa County said there have been 1,007 confirmed cases since March, with more than half occurring since the start of July. Nine deaths have been attributed to the virus.
The surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing and wash their hands often.
Of the 1,007 cases, 592 have been in the city of Napa, 160 in American Canyon, 67 in Calistoga, 32 in St. Helena and 13 in Yountville. The rest have been in unincorporated areas.
Nearly 90% of Napans testing positive for the coronavirus are younger than 65, according to data from the county Health and Human Services agency. People between the ages of 30 and 49 comprise 33% of the cases, followed by those age 50 to 64 (22%), 18 to 29 (20) and children 17 and younger (12%).
Forty-four percent of county residents contracting the virus are Latinx, 21% are white and another 21% are Black, Asian or belong to other races, according to Relucio. The race of the remaining 22% of COVID-positive Napans was unknown or not given to authorities.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
