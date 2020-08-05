Napa County's COVID-19 case total tops 1,000 since March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Napa County passed the 1,000 mark Wednesday, increasing by 27 cases since Tuesday, officials reported.

Napa County said there have been 1,007 confirmed cases since March, with more than half occurring since the start of July. Nine deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing and wash their hands often.

Of the 1,007 cases, 592 have been in the city of Napa, 160 in American Canyon, 67 in Calistoga, 32 in St. Helena and 13 in Yountville. The rest have been in unincorporated areas.

Nearly 90% of Napans testing positive for the coronavirus are younger than 65, according to data from the county Health and Human Services agency. People between the ages of 30 and 49 comprise 33% of the cases, followed by those age 50 to 64 (22%), 18 to 29 (20) and children 17 and younger (12%).