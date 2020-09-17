Napa County's COVID-19 cases broken down by ethnicity, age, sex and city of residence

New confirmed COVID-19 cases remained in the single digits Thursday, with five new cases, Napa County reported.

There have been 46 cases reported so far this week. At this point last week there had been 67 cases.

Since the first cases in March, 57% of Napa cases have been Hispanics, while 20% have been non-Hispanic whites, the county said. Twelve percent of cases were classified as "other," while 11% were of "unknown" ethnicity.

Among the 1,586 confirmed cases since March, 52% have been male.

Breaking down cases since March by age, 13% were 17 and under, 21% were between 18 and 29, 34% were 30 to 49, 21% were 50 to 64, and 10% were over 64, the county said.

The city of Napa, the county's population center, has been the home of 962 cases, with 279 from American Canyon, 97 from Calistoga, 55 from St. Helena and 13 from Yountville.

Napa County reports having COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week. Test results are coming back within two to five days.

To sign up for a test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/