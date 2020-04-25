Napa County's COVID-19 detectives track down potential cases

“It’s definitely a mix of reactions,” she said.

A priority is obtaining legal orders to keep the infected person and household from going out in public and possibly spreading the virus. That is a quarantine order for the infected person and isolation orders for household members.

Then, on a later phone call, Vargas goes through the laborious work of tracing the infected person's whereabouts for up to 14 days.

Vargas tries to establish what the infected person did day-by-day. The person might say they went to work and came home on a particular day. Vargas might ask about talks with co-workers and stops by the gas station or store.

“All of that we want to know,” she said.

Finding out could take as long as two to three hours. Vargas said investigators are patient and try to jog the person’s memory.

“I will say with shelter-in-place happening, sometimes some of these cases, it’s not too complex,” Vargas said.

This is more than “just-the-facts” detective work. Investigators are talking with people who might be feeling sick and are worried about not only their own health, but that of friends and strangers they could have exposed to COVID-19.