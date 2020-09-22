Napa County's COVID-19 prognosis continues to improve, supervisors told

Napa County’s COVID-19 update before the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was one of the most upbeat in recent months.
The county is still in the red on the state’s COVID-19 rating system, but close to orange. If the county crosses into orange, businesses can serve more customers indoors and winery tasting rooms can open indoors.
“We seem to be in good shape,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “It’s really because of our community taking this seriously.”
Supervisors urged people to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, wash hands often and avoid up-close mixing with people from other households.
“We’ve been at this six months,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. “Fatigue does set in.”
Several public speakers told supervisors by phone that COVID-19 is not an emergency. They talked of unnecessary restrictions causing people to feel isolated—sometimes suicidal — and forcing businesses to close.
These phone-in speakers wanted an end to such mandates as having people wear face coverings in public — in fact, some weren’t in the board chamber because the county requires people there to do so. The county continued delivering the opposite message.
“We all have to play our part in this,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer.
The state COVID-19 rating scheme for the 58 counties has four colors. They range from a worst of purple to red to orange to a best of yellow. Each color has a different set of restrictions.
To go to orange, Napa County needs to drop below four daily new cases per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. The state reports Napa County’s number at 4.9. It then adjusts this to 4.3 because the county has a higher testing rate than the state average.
Last week, the county’s adjusted rate was 5.2.
Pedroza wants the county to continue to receive the benefits of this adjustment. That means the county must continue testing 1.25 to 1.5 times the state median of 216 daily tests per 100,000 residents.
“Can we sustain that?” Pedroza said.
Much of the testing is done at the Napa Valley Expo drive-through mass test site. Relucio said her dream is to have people test themselves in their homes, perhaps following directions from Zoom or Facetime on how to do a self swab.
“I think it’s just looking for ways to innovate and do testing in ways that are more convenient for people who want to get tested, but they don’t want to drive to the test site,” she said.
The orange category also requires having a positive test rate averaged over seven days of less than 5%. The county’s 2.3% positivity rate meets this criterion. But the state requires meeting both standards and doing so for two consecutive weeks to jump a color.
Relucio mentioned other positive signs. The county has only two COVID-19-related hospitalizations, down from three the previous week. The two local hospitals are using only 30% of their beds for all types of conditions. The doubling time for COVID-19 cases is 58 days, compared to 24 days in late July.
Her slogan – “Onward to orange. Prohibit purple.”
Pedroza sounded like a believer.
“I really appreciate your comments of giving folks hope that orange is obtainable, that we’re close,” he said. “This is our community really doubling down on our prevention efforts that clearly are working.”
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
