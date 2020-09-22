Napa County's COVID-19 prognosis continues to improve, supervisors told

“We all have to play our part in this,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer.

The state COVID-19 rating scheme for the 58 counties has four colors. They range from a worst of purple to red to orange to a best of yellow. Each color has a different set of restrictions.

To go to orange, Napa County needs to drop below four daily new cases per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. The state reports Napa County’s number at 4.9. It then adjusts this to 4.3 because the county has a higher testing rate than the state average.

Last week, the county's adjusted rate was 5.2.

Pedroza wants the county to continue to receive the benefits of this adjustment. That means the county must continue testing 1.25 to 1.5 times the state median of 216 daily tests per 100,000 residents.

“Can we sustain that?” Pedroza said.

Much of the testing is done at the Napa Valley Expo drive-through mass test site. Relucio said her dream is to have people test themselves in their homes, perhaps following directions from Zoom or Facetime on how to do a self swab.