Napa County's COVID-19 situation looking brighter

The latest COVID-19 word from county health officials has more good news than most.
“Better days are here,” county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said during a meeting break after hearing an update on Tuesday. “It’s no longer a hope. It’s a reality.”
Napa County remains firmly entrenched in orange on California’s color-coded rating systems. But it is inching toward the top-ranked yellow tier.
Among other things, a yellow ranking would allow wineries and breweries to double indoor capacity, to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer. It would allow fitness centers to double indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.
But California could end its tier system on June 15. That’s when it is tentatively scheduled to, in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s words, “fully reopen” the economy.
“On June 15, all industries across the state can return to usual operations with common-sense risk reduction measures such as masking and vaccinations,” the California Department of Public Health says on its website.
Pedroza said the state has yet to fully define “fully reopen.” But he expects businesses to be back to 100% capacity, with some pandemic-related modifications.
For Napa County, the question is whether it can reach the top yellow rung before the tier system disappears.
“We’re getting closer,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer.
Napa County has 5.1 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. The state adjusts this to 4.3 cases because of local testing rates. A state-adjusted rate of 2 cases or less is required for the yellow tier.
The county has a 1.4% positive test rate averaged over seven days, which is in yellow territory. It has a 2.1% positivity rating for disadvantaged communities, which is just over the mark needed for yellow.
Relucio said that 48% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated and more than 94% of those age 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Sixty-six percent of eligible residents are partially vaccinated. "Eligible" means people 16 years old and older.
The county has seen 153,797 doses administered, with 130,232 going to Napa County residents, county reports said. Other doses may have gone to people who work but don't live in the county. Most doses were of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations.
Even a month ago, vaccinations were much sought after. Only people of certain ages or in certain professions were eligible. People competed, sometimes frantically, to secure vaccination appointments.
No longer. Today, everyone 16 and older is eligible and some vaccine appointment slots go unfilled.
Relucio said the mass vaccination clinic from April 20 through April 23 had a goal of 11,700 vaccinations. It vaccinated a little over half that number. A Tuesday drive-through clinic as of that morning had only about half the appointments filled, despite being open to non-county residents.
The county will change its vaccination strategy to have evening and weekend community-based clinics. It will have more mobile clinics going to such places as schools, churches and markets. It will increase outreach in communities with higher rates of COVID-19 infections, Relucio said.
Relucio went over the latest federal mask guidelines. Fully-vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask outdoors except when attending crowded events, such as parades and fairs. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask outdoors any time they can’t stay six feet away from others.
New state guidelines have been released for community sporting events such as runs, walks, marathons and triathlons. For the past year, such events have been held “virtually,” with participants completing the distances on their own.
Relucio ended her Tuesday presentation with her usual admonition against complacency.
"Once again, vaccinations are part of the tool kit for us to reopen our economy, along with washing our hands, wearing a mask and watching our distance ... if we keep going along with that, we can get to the Yellow Brick Road," she said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.