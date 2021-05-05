Napa County's COVID-19 situation looking brighter

Relucio said the mass vaccination clinic from April 20 through April 23 had a goal of 11,700 vaccinations. It vaccinated a little over half that number. A Tuesday drive-through clinic as of that morning had only about half the appointments filled, despite being open to non-county residents.

The county will change its vaccination strategy to have evening and weekend community-based clinics. It will have more mobile clinics going to such places as schools, churches and markets. It will increase outreach in communities with higher rates of COVID-19 infections, Relucio said.

Relucio went over the latest federal mask guidelines. Fully-vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask outdoors except when attending crowded events, such as parades and fairs. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask outdoors any time they can’t stay six feet away from others.

New state guidelines have been released for community sporting events such as runs, walks, marathons and triathlons. For the past year, such events have been held “virtually,” with participants completing the distances on their own.

Relucio ended her Tuesday presentation with her usual admonition against complacency.