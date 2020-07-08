Napa County's COVID-19 spike slows, with 5 new cases Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After weeks of double-digit daily growth, Napa County's COVID-19 spike appeared to slow on Wednesday, with just five new cases reported.

Since March, the county has confirmed 453 cases, with four deaths.

In the two weeks between June 20 and July 3, cases doubled, from 216 to 432. On Monday, the county reported 60 new cases identified over the July 4 weekend.

The spike was so strong that state officials put Napa County on a "Watch list" Monday for possible closure of certain businesses that had been allowed to reopen previously. On Tuesday, the state made the order official, forcing bars and indoor dining and wine tasting to close as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

The new closure will last at least 21 days. State officials will monitor Napa County's caseload and could extend the closure if the spike does not slow.

Since March, 39 county residents shave been hospitalized; 12 are currently hospitalized.

So far, the county has administered 20,230 tests. The vast majority have been negative, and for the first months of the outbreak the positivity rate was below 2 percent. In late June, however, the positivity rate jumped sharply, rising to 4.7 percent in the week ending July 4.