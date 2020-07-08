Napa County's COVID-19 spike slows, with 5 new cases Wednesday

After weeks of double-digit daily growth, Napa County's COVID-19 spike appeared to slow on Wednesday, with just five new cases reported.
Since March, the county has confirmed 453 cases, with four deaths.
In the two weeks between June 20 and July 3, cases doubled, from 216 to 432. On Monday, the county reported 60 new cases identified over the July 4 weekend.
The spike was so strong that state officials put Napa County on a "Watch list" Monday for possible closure of certain businesses that had been allowed to reopen previously. On Tuesday, the state made the order official, forcing bars and indoor dining and wine tasting to close as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.
The new closure will last at least 21 days. State officials will monitor Napa County's caseload and could extend the closure if the spike does not slow.
Since March, 39 county residents shave been hospitalized; 12 are currently hospitalized.
So far, the county has administered 20,230 tests. The vast majority have been negative, and for the first months of the outbreak the positivity rate was below 2 percent. In late June, however, the positivity rate jumped sharply, rising to 4.7 percent in the week ending July 4.
County officials have blamed the spike on a variety of factors, including careless social gatherings over Memorial Day and a specific localized outbreak, including a "congregate" setting, where multiple unrelated people live together. While the county did not identify the location, it said it was not a long-term care facility.
Statewide, there have been nearly 278,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,400 deaths. Nationally, cases now exceed 3 million, with more than 134,000 deaths.
Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
Editor's note: This item has been modified to correct how long the state-ordered shutdown will last.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
Watch now: Hotel Do’s & Don'ts! Here Are a Few Ways You Can Make Your Hotel Stay Better!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.