Napa County's COVID-19 surge eases on Thursday

Napa County’s COVID-19 surge appeared to slow on Thursday, with just 5 new cases reported, bringing the total to 865.

That came after daily increases of 40 and 54 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. So far, more than half of the county's cases have been reported in July alone.

The number of deaths remains at 8 since March. The number of persons hospitalized dropped back to 14 after rising to 15 on Wednesday. In all, 69 persons have been hospitalized since March.

County officials say there are 466 active cases and 391 persons are considered recovered.

The city of Napa has the largest number of cases at 500, followed by American Canyon at 142. Calistoga has seen 58 cases, St. Helena 27 and Yountville 12.

The county has administered more than 32,500 tests, but the exact number was not available Thursday because of a malfunction in the state's reporting system, officials said.

The surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose earlier this month.