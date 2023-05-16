Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Napa County's total agricultural production value, centered almost entirely on wine grapes, rose 19.9% in 2022 to reach its third-highest mark ever.

Total production value in the annual crop report the county released Tuesday was $894 million, compared to $746 million for 2021, Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland told the county Board of Supervisors.

“Certainly a year of growth," board chair Belia Ramos said.

That amount fell short of the all-time record for county farm production of $1 billion in 2018 and the runner-up of $943 million for 2019. But it continued the rebound from a drop to $465 million in 2020, when two wildfires struck the North Bay amid the grape harvest.

State-required crop reports report gross values, not the profit or losses of growers or the industry. The totals don’t take into account such costs as production and marketing.

Napa County in 2022 had 36,809 acres of red wine grapes and 9,319 acres of white wine grapes. Red grapes accounted for $800 million in value and white grapes $90.8 million.

Total value of all Napa County grapes increased 20.1% from 2021. Cleveland attributed this to the continuous increase in price per ton and an overall production increase of 10,617 tons, or 8.8%.

In Napa County’s grape world, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Merlot are the leaders. Cleveland said they accounted for 74% of all wine grape production acreage and 83% of total wine grape value.

Napa County has seen a dramatic rise in agricultural production value over the decades. The total value was $67 million in 1980, $147 million in 1990, $344 million in 2000, $461 million in 2010 and now $894 million in 2022.

Still, those numbers are dwarfed by those from the agricultural counties of the Central Valley. For example, Kern County in 2021 — the latest year posted on the county website — had a total farming production value of $8.3 billion, with grapes, citrus fruit, pistachios and almonds each topping $1 billion.

Napa County is a different type of farming county. More than 99% of the local crop value stems from wine grapes planted on about 46,000 acres. Kern County has more than 579,000 acres planted in various permanent crops.

"We're 46,000 acres planted and it's creating economic value of close to $900 million," county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. "That's less than 10% of the total land covering Napa County."

Pedroza wanted to see comparisons with other counties, pointing out that other counties have more acres planted that create less value.

Cleveland said it's hard to compare Napa County with other counties. "We're very, very unique and we really drive the market for wine grapes," she said.

Grape statistics tell most, not but quite all, of Napa County's agricultural story; there are other farming activities as well. Among other 2022 values:

Floral and nursery had 154,000 of square feet of production area and a total value of $120,800. That compares to 157,500 square feet and $212,300 in 2021.

"We had a business that essentially retired," Cleveland said. "They were our most significant nursery producer and they retired halfway through the year. So that accounts for that decline."

Olives had 109 producing acres and a total value of $283,100. That compares to 57 acres and $226,400 in 2021. Cleveland said the increase happened even as growers struggled with a lack of water and such pests as the olive fruit fly.

Vegetables such as artichokes, lettuce and corn were farmed on 16 acres and had a total value of $384,400. That compares to 18 acres and $191,600 in 2021.

"We have vegetable producers reporting a surge in production aimed at local restaurants," Cleveland said.

Livestock and poultry had a total value of $2 million, compared to $3 million in 2021. Cleveland attributed this drop to the continuing aftermath of the 2020 fires that burned rangeland, and some producers retiring or ceasing operations.

The number of organic registrants increased from 163 to 198, with 133 of the registrants growing wine grapes. Organic production acreage grew from 4,756 to 7,522.

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/258/Crop-Reports to see the 2022 Napa County crop report.

