Napa County's Delta surge continues to ebb

Napa County’s weekly new COVID-19 case count continues to point to an ebbing Delta variant surge.

New cases dropped 27% for Oct. 22-28, to 72. That marks the third consecutive week of declines and the second consecutive week that the number has been below 100.

The average age for new cases the past week increased from 36 years old to 43 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 24%, followed by those in their 40s at 17%, the county reported.

For the daily count, the county reported 13 new cases on Friday. Eleven people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 5% of intensive care unit beds were available.

The highest weekly number of new, local COVID-19 cases during the summer/fall Delta variant surge came in mid-August with 324.

Napa County’s monthly case numbers show the trajectory of the surge. Dr. Karen Relucio, county health officer, included the information in her Oct. 26 weekly report.

The county reported 119 new cases in June, 491 in July, 1,100 in August, 826 in September, and 374 through much of October.

As of Oct. 26, 68% of the total population of Napa County had been fully vaccinated. The goal is to reach at least 80%.

