Napa County's Delta variant cases low but expected to grow

That’s because the county sends only a small number of specimens from people testing positive for COVID-19 to the state public health laboratory for full genetic sequencing. To date, the percent of Delta variant cases has been small but increasing, Smith said.

It is likely the Delta variant will eventually become the dominant circulating strain in Napa and the United States, Smith said.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on June 15 briefly talked to the county Board of Supervisors about variants. She said the Delta variant was new to Napa County that week, with two known cases.

Most Napa County COVID-19 cases at that point involved another variant, the West Coast variant, Relucio told supervisors. County officials previously said the West Coast variant was believed to be partially responsible for the state's third COVID-19 wave early this year.

Smith said fully vaccinated people are well-protected against serious disease from the Delta variant.

The county and state have seen another major occurrence over the past month that could potentially affect COVID-19 rates. That is full economic reopening on June 15, with the end of most masking and social distancing requirements for those fully vaccinated.