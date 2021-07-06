Napa County's Delta variant cases low but expected to grow

Local health officials say Napa County's low case rate of the highly infectious, COVID-19-causing Delta variant will likely grow and recommend vaccinations as the best protection.
The Delta variant is more easily transmitted than earlier novel coronavirus strains. Los Angeles County is recommending vaccinated residents once again don masks inside shops and restaurants. California as a whole and Napa County as of Tuesday hadn't taken that step.
“Napa County has been closely monitoring the situation and is taking it very seriously,” Dr. Karen Smith of county Public Health said late last week.
The good news is that vaccines used in the United States are highly effective in protecting against symptomatic COVID-19 disease and against severe disease, she said in an email.
“Increasing our vaccination rate is the best way to ensure we can continue to loosen restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Smith said.
The Delta variant was first detected in India. The variant is responsible for 90% of all COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom and 20% of infections in the United States. About half the new cases in Los Angeles County are caused by the Delta variant, the Associated Press reported.
Napa County does not have an exact number for local COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant, Smith said.
That’s because the county sends only a small number of specimens from people testing positive for COVID-19 to the state public health laboratory for full genetic sequencing. To date, the percent of Delta variant cases has been small but increasing, Smith said.
It is likely the Delta variant will eventually become the dominant circulating strain in Napa and the United States, Smith said.
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on June 15 briefly talked to the county Board of Supervisors about variants. She said the Delta variant was new to Napa County that week, with two known cases.
Most Napa County COVID-19 cases at that point involved another variant, the West Coast variant, Relucio told supervisors. County officials previously said the West Coast variant was believed to be partially responsible for the state's third COVID-19 wave early this year.
Smith said fully vaccinated people are well-protected against serious disease from the Delta variant.
The county and state have seen another major occurrence over the past month that could potentially affect COVID-19 rates. That is full economic reopening on June 15, with the end of most masking and social distancing requirements for those fully vaccinated.
“It is really too early to tell if there has been a significant effect from the reopening,” Smith said. “We have not, to date, seen any sustained increases in cases.”
Napa County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases from June 25 to July 1, a 14% increase over the previous week’s 22 cases, but close to normal for recent weeks. Those in their 20s represented the highest proportion of new cases at 29%, followed by those in their 30s at 21%.
About 70% of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated and 76% have received at least one dose, the county reported. Still, that’s more than a quarter of the eligible population that is not fully vaccinated.
“For those who cannot or choose not to be vaccinated, it is important that they continue to take precautions — such as wearing face covering in public — to protect themselves and those around them,” Smith said.
Fully-vaccinated people still have a small chance to become infected with COVID-19, though developing symptoms is rare. This means that a fully-vaccinated person might pass the infection to close contacts, Smith said.
For this reason, fully-vaccinated people should consider wearing a mask when around people who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or immunocompromised, she said.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
