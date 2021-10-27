Napa County's drought contingency plan coming soon

Here is how it might work for the city of Napa.

City of Napa sewage goes to the Napa Sanitation District’s wastewater treatment plant along the Napa River near the airport industrial area. Already, about 3,700 acre-feet a year is cleaned to high enough standards to be used for irrigation, though not for drinking.

Wastewater could be treated to still a higher degree at the NapaSan plant until it meets standards for drinking. It could then be injected into a city water line that runs nearby. Or the finishing touches could take place at the city’s Jameson Canyon water treatment plant a few miles away.

One question to be answered is how much “pure” water would be available since NapaSan must still meet its obligations to its irrigation recycled water customers. That includes vineyards in the Coombsville and Carneros areas, several golf courses, and business park landscaping.

At a recent NapaSan meeting, the idea came up of adding stormwater in a controlled way to sewers to increase the amount of wastewater that could be recycled. Perhaps stormwater could be added when desired near South Napa Marketplace.