 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County's efforts to buy Skyline off to slow start
alert top story
Parks

Napa County's efforts to buy Skyline off to slow start

{{featured_button_text}}
Skyline Park

A view from the Marie Creek Trail at Skyline Park in Napa. The county's efforts to buy the land from California continue.

 Tim Carl Photography

Napa County’s efforts to buy Skyline Wilderness Park land from California to ensure the park’s future are off to a slow start, with the price tag remaining the big question mark.

Skyline is 850 acres with oak-sprinkled hills, tiny Lake Marie, sweeping Bay Area views, and 25 miles of trails near east Imola Avenue. Figuring out what this land is worth means doing an appraisal. 

A year-and-a-half after legislation carried by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, made a deal possible, that appraisal has yet to be started. First, the county and state Department of General Services must agree on the parameters.

That has yet to happen. John Woodbury, a planner with the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, listed some of the issues to be resolved:

• Will the state want to keep some of the park’s flat land along Imola Avenue for affordable housing?

• Which party will be liable for the earthen dam that creates Lake Marie?

• Which party will own the mineral rights, given the county wouldn’t want to buy the parkland and see parts become a quarry?

There are smaller considerations, as well. For example, Woodbury said, the county doesn’t want park boundaries to include an old landfill from adjacent Napa State Hospital.

“They can’t tell us what’s in there,” he said. “It’s probably toxic, for all we know.”

Basically, a year working on the issues was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, with talks resuming this year, Woodbury said. It may be time for a sit-down meeting, given it's hard to negotiate on Zoom and by emails, he added.

How long until a potential purchase price is known?

“I don’t know,” Woodbury said. “If you asked me a year ago, I would have said a few months.”

Napa County would ultimately have to find the money — however much turns out to be — in order to make the purchase.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Once we know that number, then we as a Board of Supervisors will have to have that discussion," county Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. "I do believe (a potential Skyline purchase) is an opportunity and it should be a priority.”

He talked of using one-time money. That could range from grants to a fluctuating property tax stream called the Education Revenue Augmentation Fund (ERAF) that the county is using to help build a new jail.

Some might argue that the county would be better off seeking another lease with the state for Skyline, instead of buying the land. The current lease costs the county $100 annually and expires in 2030.

Pedroza said a reason to buy land is to provide certainty to the community that the park will be here for today and future generations.

“I think part of what we learned from the pandemic is the need to have places to recreate with families,” Pedroza said. “Skyline has always been a community asset.”

Skyline advocates have expressed concern over state actions that they view as potential threats to the park's long-term future.

In 2013, the state classified part of Skyline as a potential aggregate mineral source. In 2015, the state unsuccessfully asked the county to remove a zoning overlay limiting the land to agriculture and recreation, should the state ever sell it to a private party.

Finally, the state in 2019 included 20 acres of Skyline on its list of properties statewide that could someday be used for affordable housing. The park uses this area for equestrian activities and events.

Skyline Wilderness Park is on property that has long been part of California’s Napa State Hospital land holdings. The county signed a 50-year lease with the state in 1980 to use 850 acres as a park and turned over operation to the nonprofit Skyline Park Citizens Association.

State legislation passed in 2010 gave Napa County an earlier chance to buy the Skyline land. But talks between the county and state failed to yield a deal and the legislation expired in 2015.

The county during that earlier attempt set aside about $1 million to help with the purchase. County officials said this reserve was eliminated in 2013 amid the need to relocate the county Health and Human Services Agency campus in the city of Napa and build a new jail.

Woodbury said the Measure K quarter-cent Napa County open space sales tax on the March 2020 ballot would have provided money for a Skyline purchase. The measure failed to garner the necessary two-thirds vote to pass.

Here's a look at some views and trails in Napa's Alston Park.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News