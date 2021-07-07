Napa County's efforts to buy Skyline off to slow start

“They can’t tell us what’s in there,” he said. “It’s probably toxic, for all we know.”

Basically, a year working on the issues was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, with talks resuming this year, Woodbury said. It may be time for a sit-down meeting, given it's hard to negotiate on Zoom and by emails, he added.

How long until a potential purchase price is known?

“I don’t know,” Woodbury said. “If you asked me a year ago, I would have said a few months.”

Napa County would ultimately have to find the money — however much turns out to be — in order to make the purchase.

“Once we know that number, then we as a Board of Supervisors will have to have that discussion," county Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. "I do believe (a potential Skyline purchase) is an opportunity and it should be a priority.”

He talked of using one-time money. That could range from grants to a fluctuating property tax stream called the Education Revenue Augmentation Fund (ERAF) that the county is using to help build a new jail.