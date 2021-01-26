Napa County's fight against COVID-19 in 'deep purple' zone

Relucio said she wants to see scientific guidance before delaying second doses. The situation will become more pressing in February when the county will start to see large numbers of second doses due.

Meanwhile, California has changed its vaccination priority list, allowing earlier vaccinations for those 65 years old and older. A state press release on Monday talked about simplifying and standardizing the priority process.

Wagenknecht said the situation is at best confusing and asked why the county should have confidence in the directions the state has given.

“There have been a lot of changes in direction,” Relucio said.

Napa County has a vaccination interest form on its website and county officials said more than 40,000 people have signed up. The county notifies people when they can make an appointment to be vaccinated.

Supervisor Diane Dillon said some people are uncertain that the county has received their COVID-19 form and have registered more than once. No email confirmation is sent out.