Napa County's frontline health care workers receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Among those prioritized for immunization are emergency room and ICU staff, housekeepers and labor and delivery staff, she said.

This first round of vaccinations comes as a third wave of coronavirus infections has thrown itself upon Napa County and the larger Bay Area. The number of patients in Queen of the Valley’s COVID-19 unit has increased “by a factor of almost 10” over the past six weeks, Herold said, adding that she was “very concerned” for the weeks after Christmas because the last surge had arrived in the weeks after Thanksgiving.

“We are concerned about the surge we’re seeing. Right now we’re fine, we’re taking care of everyone, but looking ahead — will it get worse?” Herold said. “Then it becomes, do we have the resources to take care of everyone in Napa that needs our help? When that’s our job, it’s scary to have that unknown.”

The hospital needs ICU capacity and staff to care for folks having medical emergencies unrelated to the pandemic, like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents, she noted. Those patients are kept in an ICU ward separate from coronavirus patients, she said.