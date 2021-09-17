Napa County's groundwater plans moving to spotlight

groundwater meetings

Napa County groundwater meetings

The public can learn about Napa County's groundwater issues during two upcoming county public meetings. They are:

6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway in Napa.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/3235/Upcoming-Events to register and for more information.