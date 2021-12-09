Napa County's groundwater protection plan draws mixed reviews

Napa County’s proposed plan to ensure groundwater beneath world-famous wine country never gets pumped dry is drawing both praise and criticism.

The state-required plan aims to avoid such things as plummeting well levels, sinking land, and the drying up of waterways fed by groundwater. It lists conditions that could trigger such preventive actions as well as pumping restrictions.

At about 1,000 pages with 4,000 pages of appendices, the draft Napa Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan went before county supervisors on Tuesday. They sat as the Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Supervisors will decide on Jan. 11 whether the draft plan is good enough to submit as is to the state Department of Water Resources, with a Jan. 31 deadline. On Tuesday, they listened to public comments.

Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of Winegrowers of Napa County, recommended the county adopt the draft plan.

“Napa County relies on the viability of the wine industry, and the wine industry relies on our groundwater being managed sustainably,” Benvenuto said.

The plan is a living document. It will continue to evolve as more data and innovative concepts become available, she said.

Napa Valley Grapegrowers supported the plan. Protecting groundwater to ensure the success of agriculture is essential to the group's mission, said Molly Moran Williams of the group.

But the environmental community sees room for improvement.

Napa County should expand the groundwater plan’s scope to look at the entire watershed, said Elizabeth Reid-Wainscoat of the Center for Biological Diversity. It should have quicker triggers for action steps.

The plan doesn’t reflect the stark reality of the current drought. The county must take bold action, she said.

Local environmentalist Chris Malan had a list of things she said need to be changed in the draft plan, such streams she thought won’t be properly monitored. Groundwater can feed streams during the dry months.

“The plan utterly fails to imagine climate change and prolonged drought and more drought,” Malan said.

The Napa Valley subbasin is one part of a system that supports the water needs of many communities. That includes the flora and fauna of the valley, Nick Cheranich of the Napa Sierra Club Group wrote to the county.

“We see the framing of the (plan) as being subbasin only, rather than as a system under pressure from development, growth and climate change,” he wrote.

Napa County will continue to accept written comments on the draft plan through Dec. 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3Gv6Kyx to read it.

“I don’t believe there are any fatal flaws with the plan,” Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison told supervisors.

County supervisors didn’t mention any that they saw.

“It’s not saying this is the final answer to everything,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “It’s saying, ‘Here’s what we need to know now and what we will need to know in the near future.’ I think that’s a good thing.”

The county plans to form a technical workgroup with experts to advise the Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Morrison said that could happen by February or March.

Wagenknecht said he hoped the technical workgroup “has the ability to upset the whole political spectrum because it’s not a political group; it’s a science group.”

The city of Napa doesn't use groundwater. But Morrison noted that non-groundwater users rely on the county for recreation and the agricultural economy that generates jobs and brings visitors.

“Even those people who don’t currently use groundwater have a strong stake in the future health of the groundwater. This is a community responsibility,” he said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

