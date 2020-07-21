Napa County's Hispanic residents disproportionately impacted by pandemic

Napa County’s Hispanic-identifying residents account for almost 53% of positive coronavirus cases despite making up less than 35% of the county’s total population, data shows.
The percent of positive cases comprised of Hispanic residents has fluctuated since the pandemic’s onset. In the beginning, with only limited testing available to county residents, white-identifying residents made up the majority of positive cases. As access to testing increased, that dynamic changed – Hispanic residents at one point made up as many as 60% of positive cases.
As of Monday afternoon, 332 of the county’s 632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were among Hispanic residents, 120 were among non-Hispanic white residents, 109 were among residents whose race is “unknown”, and 71 were among residents whose race was classified as “other”.
Napa County is one of many counties in which the health of minority groups has been disparately impacted by the pandemic. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Latino and Black Americans are three times as likely to become infected as their white peers, according to analysis from the New York Times. The Times also found that Black and Latino Americans are “nearly twice as likely" to die from COVID-19 as white people.
That trend has been upheld regionally, too: in June, Sonoma County reported Latino residents accounting for 75% of coronavirus cases despite making up just over 27% of the total population, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. In Solano County, Hispanic/Latino residents comprise 34% of cases despite making up 16% of the population, and Black Americans make up 27% of cases despite making up 13% of the county’s population.
Solano County over the past month has reported an uptick in cases its officials have partially attributed to a significant outbreak among farmworkers living in Solano County and commuting into Napa County for work – a population that is majority Latino, officials confirmed. Napa County, too, has reported its own outbreak in the county’s three farmworker housing centers. That in part contributes to the skewed numbers, according to Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.
“The Latino community tend(s) to work as essential front line workers and live in more crowded household settings,” she said in a written statement. “In some industries, such as agriculture or construction, workers carpool together to work.”
Napa County does not have available demographic data for its essential worker population, according to County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. Still: disparate impact on members of the Latino community, who make up a “significant portion” of essential workers in sectors like agriculture and hospitality, is “a statewide issue,” he said.
The county from early on recognized the importance of tracking the demographic of residents impacted by COVID-19, he added.
“The reason we started tracking demographics was to try and ask these thought-provoking questions: what are the drivers (of this disparity)?” Pedroza said.
The county has also promoted the accessibility of testing to the county’s essential worker workforce, Pedroza said, theorizing that perhaps the disparity was partially rooted in the fact that more Hispanic/Latino residents, as essential workers, were getting tested overall.
Testing levels do not explain why last week more than 60% of the county’s hospitalizations were comprised of Hispanic or Latino residents. Data from the county shows that as of July 15, Hispanic/Latino residents accounted for 26 of the county’s then-total of cumulative 43 hospitalizations, while white residents accounted for 11 and residents of “other” or “unknown” races accounted for 6.
As of July 20, the county’s cumulative total for hospitalizations had risen to 52.
“COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color, and Napa is no different,” said Dr. Teresa Shinder, chief medical officer for OLE Health, which serves 1 in 4 Napa County residents. It’s difficult to attribute the disparity to one isolated cause or another, Shinder said: testing skews might play a role, but so do factors like housing and the ability to work from home.
Ole Health had seen a number of its patients test positive, Shinder added, though most of the transmission had been between friends and family members and not, presumably, at the individuals’ place of work.
Pedroza commended Napa County’s push to improve testing capacity in the first place, noting that the conversation around demographics would be “a very different” one without adequate accessibility.
“We need to continue to ask questions based off the data to understand what is driving these numbers,” he said. “I don’t think we have an answer now, but we are fully committed to seeing there are certain drivers from an equity or social perspective and addressing those.”
