Napa County's Hispanic residents disproportionately impacted by pandemic

As of July 20, the county’s cumulative total for hospitalizations had risen to 52.

“COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color, and Napa is no different,” said Dr. Teresa Shinder, chief medical officer for OLE Health, which serves 1 in 4 Napa County residents. It’s difficult to attribute the disparity to one isolated cause or another, Shinder said: testing skews might play a role, but so do factors like housing and the ability to work from home.

Ole Health had seen a number of its patients test positive, Shinder added, though most of the transmission had been between friends and family members and not, presumably, at the individuals’ place of work.

Pedroza commended Napa County’s push to improve testing capacity in the first place, noting that the conversation around demographics would be “a very different” one without adequate accessibility.

“We need to continue to ask questions based off the data to understand what is driving these numbers,” he said. “I don’t think we have an answer now, but we are fully committed to seeing there are certain drivers from an equity or social perspective and addressing those.”

