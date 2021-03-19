Napa County's latest COVID numbers holding steady

Napa County’s weekly, new COVID-19 case totals have been below 100 for two weeks in a row.

The county on Friday reported 14 new cases over 24 hours, bringing the total reported this week to 82 cases. That compares to 88 reported over the same period the previous week.

On the county website, weekly totals are reported using a different time span. That gauge showed a 6% uptick. But either way, the county is seeing its lowest numbers since the winter surge.

At stake for Napa County is whether numbers will fall low enough that the county under state rules can further loosen restrictions and businesses and activities.

Those in their 30s represented the highest proportion of new cases from March 12 to March 18, at 21%, the county reported. Next was people in their 20s at 19%. Among race/ethnicity, the largest proportion — at 40% — identified as Hispanic/Latinx.

The county on Friday reported no new COVID-19-related deaths. There have been 77 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.