Napa County's leaders want to measure if transportation plans are successful

Napa County transportation leaders are creating performance measures to see if their congestion-busting efforts are making the grade.
The county grand jury in 2017 voiced concerns about the Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s 25-year countywide transportation plan. The plan presented a vision and a list of $1.1 billion in proposed highway, bike and mass transit projects.
The grand jury wanted more tucked into the 430 pages. It wanted ways to measure success.
“Extreme traffic congestion has the potential to threaten the livelihood of Napa’s tourism business, along with diminishing the quality of life for all county residents,” the grand jury report said.
Now the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is updating the countywide transportation plan to create “Advancing Mobility 2045” and will include performance measures. Local public works officials last week heard a presentation on the proposals.
Bottom line: Proposed performance measures are supposed to show just how much of a difference all of the transportation planning and spending is making. The standards set targets for 2045 that can be looked at every few years to see if there's been progress.
For example, "Advancing Mobility 2045" could go beyond merely calling for reducing automobile travel, as its predecessor did. It could start with a baseline average of 20 vehicle miles traveled per person per day and try slash this by 15% over 25 years.
In a related topic, another proposal notes that 5% of county residents commute on bike or by foot. The goal is to double this to 10% by 2045.
Another possible standard involves measuring rush hour delays along major roads such as Trancas Street, Soscol Avenue, Imola Avenue, Highway 29 and Silverado Trail. NVTA could adopt delay thresholds it doesn’t want exceeded.
Then there’s pothole patching so travelers have a smooth ride. Pavement condition is measured on a scale of one to 100, with 100 being best. The city of Napa road network has a score of 70, American Canyon 64, Calistoga 56, St. Helena 56, Yountville 74 and rural areas 50.
The proposed goal is to boost the countywide average score to 80 by 2045.
On-time performance for Vine city bus routes is 79 percent, intercity routes is 63 percent and regional routes is 65 percent. The proposed target is 90 percent for all routes.
Transportation leaders don’t only want people to arrive at their destinations quickly, but also safely. The county from 2015-2018 had 48 fatal traffic accidents and 291 severe injury accidents. The proposed target – zero.
“Obviously, we don’t want to see anybody lose their life or sustaining a severe injury,” said Erin Vaca of DKS, the consulting firm working on the performance measures.
These and other proposed targets fall under the categories of equity, safety, congestion relief, economic sustainability, sustainability and maintenance and preservation.
The NVTA Board of Directors has been working on "Advancing Mobility 2045" visions and goals for several months. Directors represent local cities and the county.
“For me, the biggest element is that there are performance indicators that tangibly will tell us if we are doing well or not,” American Canyon City Councilmember and NVTA Board Member Mark Joseph said earlier this year. “That to me is the secret to success in accomplishing anything.”
In creating the performance standards, the NVTA is addressing the grand jury concerns. It is also complying with new Metropolitan Transportation Commission guidelines.
The NVTA Board of Directors will consider the proposed performance standards when it meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. No physical location is being provided for the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Go to https://bit.ly/2MS0kjd to find the agenda and how to participate remotely.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.