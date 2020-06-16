Napa County's leaders want to measure if transportation plans are successful

“Obviously, we don’t want to see anybody lose their life or sustaining a severe injury,” said Erin Vaca of DKS, the consulting firm working on the performance measures.

These and other proposed targets fall under the categories of equity, safety, congestion relief, economic sustainability, sustainability and maintenance and preservation.

The NVTA Board of Directors has been working on "Advancing Mobility 2045" visions and goals for several months. Directors represent local cities and the county.

“For me, the biggest element is that there are performance indicators that tangibly will tell us if we are doing well or not,” American Canyon City Councilmember and NVTA Board Member Mark Joseph said earlier this year. “That to me is the secret to success in accomplishing anything.”

In creating the performance standards, the NVTA is addressing the grand jury concerns. It is also complying with new Metropolitan Transportation Commission guidelines.

The NVTA Board of Directors will consider the proposed performance standards when it meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. No physical location is being provided for the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Go to https://bit.ly/2MS0kjd to find the agenda and how to participate remotely.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.