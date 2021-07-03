Napa County's long-delayed reentry facility to open in January

They might take substance abuse classes and undergo counseling. They might leave at times to go to Napa Valley College classes or a job. Probation officers will provide case management.

“This facility has lots of programming space and opportunities to offer those services,” Jose said.

Napa County will choose the inmates for the program by reviewing their current and past history. It anticipates starting the facility at 50% capacity, county spokesperson Danielle Adams said.

Before the facility opens, the county must hire additional staff for the Probation and Corrections departments, Adams said. Running the facility for a full year will cost about $2.7 million, though the cost is about $1.4 million for the abbreviated first year.

The county’s fiscal year runs from July through June.

Although the reentry facility has yet to function as a reentry facility, it has seen some use. The county announced in July 2020 it would use the buildings as a COVID-19 quarantine-and-isolation center.