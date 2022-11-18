Napa County's Measure J, Measure A1 and Upvalley mayor's races too close to call

With now 95% of the vote counted, candidates and local measure proponents finally know where they stand — mostly.

Races that were razor thin on Election Day mostly stayed that way, while those with comfortable leads saw them become insurmountable with the latest results posted by the Napa County Elections Division Friday afternoon.

Measure J asked voters to expand city growth boundaries to include a 157-acre area adjacent to the wetlands and designate it for industrial use. The measure, which requires a simple majority to pass, continues to trend downward, with 52.27% now voting no.

Measure A1, a $200 million bond that would pay for infrastructure and construction at Napa public schools, now stands at 54.73% yes, a handful of votes away from passage. The measure requires 55% to be approved.

But Measure A2, a $25 million companion bond measure that would go toward American Canyon public schools, has passed with 65.70% voting yes. And Measure B, which would fund Calistoga public schools, also won voter approval with 61.86% of the vote.

In Calistoga, the candidates for mayor remained neck-and-neck. Gary Kraus, who led from Election Day until Thursday, now trails Don Williams by 11 votes according to Friday’s count.

In Yountville, Marjorie Mohler now holds a 48-vote lead over Pam Reeves, two down from her 50-vote edge Thursday.

In a press release, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, who oversees the count, said the final 5% of votes – about 2,500 – “include challenged signatures on return envelopes” as well as damaged ballots that need to be duplicated so they can be ready by tabulators. Voters have until Nov. 30 to fix the signature issue.

In all other local races, however, things remained much the same.

In the St. Helena mayoral race, Paul Dohring won with 54.06% of the vote, according to the Friday numbers. Hall conceded the race in a letter scheduled to be published in the St. Helena Star next week.

In the Napa County Board of Supervisors District 1 race, Joelle Gallagher won election over Suzanne Besú Truchard. Gallagher had 4,139 votes (54.97%) and Truchard had 3,390 (45.03%).

In the District 3 race, Anne Cottrell won with nearly two-thirds of votes cast. John Dunbar conceded the race in a letter published in the St. Helena Star and Napa Valley Register on Thursday.

In the municipal City Council races, candidates generally maintained leads that they held early. The same is true for the three Napa Valley Unified School District school board races.

In American Canyon, City Council incumbents Mark Joseph and David Oro won reelection.

Calistoga council candidates Kevin Eisenberg and Scott Cooper, both newcomers, have been elected.

St. Helena Councilperson Anna Chouteau won reelection. She will be joined by newcomer Billy Summers.

And in Yountville, newcomers Hillery Trippe and and Robin McKee-Cant won election to the council.

Counting of the remaining ballots is scheduled to begin on Nov. 23, and the process is open to the public.