Napa County's Moskowite Corner gets new owners, again

The Lake Berryessa pit stop at the location known to generations of visitors as Moskowite Corner has new owners.

Phil and Tamra McGill of Walnut Creek area bought the parcel from its previous owner, Jim Keller. The nearly one-acre property sold for $579,000, according to the transfer tax recorded June 24.

“The lake has always been something precious to me,” said Phil McGill. “My grandfather bought a place at Rancho Monticello at 1960s. I’ve been going up there my whole life.”

The McGill family hopes to turn the Moskowite Corner property into a coffee bar, offering quick-service food and beverages and eventually food and wine, said McGill. In the future, it could include a small market.

“My wife and I want that place to be thriving,” said McGill, whose family runs a six-bed care facility in Walnut Creek.

His dream “is to have it be a hub for people to have a good cup of coffee and sit down and hang out with friends and family.”

He plans to decorate the inside with “cool, old-school” vintage items and memorabilia, said McGill. “It’s absolutely going to be a family place.”

A name for the business has yet to be announced.

Known as a rural landmark and roadway stop, the Moskowite Corner property had been open since at least the 1960s. Napa’s Moskowite family founded “The Corner” or “The Corners,” as it also became known. The family bought the property sometime after 1915, said George Moskowite II.

Different owners took possession over the years. In 2008, Keller purchased the retail center in for an estimated $1 million.

By then, the grocery store, restaurant, bar and two outdoor patios at the corner had been shuttered for some time. A bankruptcy was involved.

“It was a bit of an emotional buy,” admitted Keller in an April interview. He has fond memories of the area. “I’ve been going to Berryessa since I was a kid.”

At the time of his 2008 purchase, “I was younger and more ambitious and I thought it could be a cool investment.”

After all, “it’s the most significant corner in the Berryessa area, where everyone has to pass,” said Keller.

He had a strategy at that time, said the developer. “I thought that the feds were going to reposition the lake to an even better experience than was already there.”

In 2019, Keller sold “The Corner” to Thuyen Tran of Oakland for $699,000. The rural property is located at 6003 Monticello Road at the intersection of Highways 121 and 128.

At the time, Tran said he wanted to create a new destination at the site, but that project did not go forward.

Earlier this year Keller took back the property. In April, Keller listed the property for sale for $649,000.

To bring it up to current standards, it would cost “probably half a million to a million bucks depending on what they wanted to do there,” he said of a new owner.

McGill isn’t deterred, declaring himself “a sweat-equity kind of guy.” With his own experience and the help of his friends and contacts in construction, he said, “I have faith that I’ll get it done.”

This will be McGill’s first commercial project, but “everything I’ve ever owned (has been) a fixer and I’ve been doing this kind of stuff since 2001.”

One of his biggest challenges will be securing fire insurance. “It will be expensive,” acknowledged McGill.

He knows what a wildfire can do firsthand; McGill and his family have owned three homes in the area, all of which were lost to wildfires in recent years. “But we keep loving the lake,” he said.

Another challenge will be securing construction workers to rebuild the building and then employees to staff the new business. Yet “I’m not a guy that gives up,” said McGill.

Keller said he had some regrets about selling the property he owned for so long, “but I have so much going on elsewhere that I felt somewhat obligated to get this in the hands of someone with an immediate desire to activate the site.”

To Keller, this sale shows that “things should be getting better up there soon. I’m really happy for the residents up there who deserve to have the Corners back up and running, whatever the specific use might be.”

“I’ll be Phil’s biggest supporter,” he added.

George Moskowite II, son of Harold Moskowite, said that he believes McGill will enjoy “tremendous success” with his new acquisition.

“I think he has a vision that is very compatible with the lake,” the needs of the residents, “and the people who will be using the facilities at Lake Berryessa in the future,” said Moskowite.

It will be “a blessing to the community to have him step up and make the place a viable business.”

McGill said that buying such a piece of Napa County history is “an absolute honor.”

“I love the idea of making it a success,” he said.

McGill said he’s also relying on some key advice his grandfather gave him years ago: “He said, ‘You gotta dream big.’ And I have never stopped thinking about that. We’re going to dream big.”