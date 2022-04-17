Napa County's Moskowite Corners languishes

Plans for the redevelopment of Napa’s iconic Moskowite Corners roadhouse have hit a speed bump.

Napa developer Jim Keller is once again the owner of the iconic corner parcel.

Keller sold “The Corner” to Thuyen Tran of Oakland in 2019 for $699,000. The property is located at 6003 Monticello Road at the intersection of highways 121 and 128.

“He needed me to carry the financing on it, so I did, but I think things have taken so long,” to revive after the pandemic, fires and closure of Lake Berryessa resorts, that Tran “decided he didn’t want to move forward," said Keller. "So essentially he gave it back to me.”

Tran couldn’t be immediately reached to comment on this story but in 2019, he said he bought the Berryessa parcel because “I have great confidence” he could create a destination for both locals and visitors.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

He indicated he’d like to create a market or some sort of operation that could include a restaurant, food products, wine, cheese or other offerings.

“We’re trying to bring a little more vibrant vibe to the area,” Tran said at the time.

Known as a rural landmark and roadway stop, Moskowite Corners had been open since at least the 1960s. Entrepreneur and former Napa County supervisor Harold Moskowite was the founder of “The Corner” or “The Corners” as it is also known.

Different owners took possession over the years. In 2008, Keller purchased the one-acre retail center in for an estimated $1 million.

By then, the grocery store, restaurant, bar and two outdoor patios at the corner had been shuttered for some time. A bankruptcy was involved.

“It was a bit of an emotional buy,” admitted Keller. He has fond memories of the area. “I’ve been going to Berryessa since I was a kid.” His family still enjoys visiting the lake.

At the time of his 2008 purchase, “I was younger and more ambitious and I thought it could be a cool investment.”

After all, “It’s the most significant corner in the Berryessa area, where everyone has to pass,” said Keller.

He had a strategy at that time, said the developer. “I thought that the Feds were going to reposition the lake to an even better experience than was already there.”

“But the circumstances just haven’t allowed for any progress to be made there.”

Lake Berryessa is a federal reservoir in eastern Napa County. It has seven resorts along the federally owned, 165-mile shoreline that are meant to be leased to concessionaires to operate.

By the mid-2000s, the Bureau of Reclamation had decided to reshape the seven Lake Berryessa resorts. It removed infrastructure from Berryessa Marina and four other resorts so they could be rebuilt from scratch by new concessionaires.

Today, the former Moskowite Corners property and building needs updating, he said.

Keller recently listed the property for sale for $649,000. To bring it up to current standards, it would cost “probably half a million to a million bucks depending on what they wanted to do there,” he said of a new owner.

“The Corners was still a happening place when I first bought my mobile home at Steele Park Resort in 1997,” wrote Lake Berryessa resident and chamber president Peter Kilkus. However, “The success of the Corners has always been tied to the success of Lake Berryessa as a recreation destination.”

The decision of the Bureau of Reclamation to close the Lake Berryessa resorts in the late 2000s, meant “the total destruction the resorts and all the businesses around them,” he said.

Years passed and the resort revival effort by the Bureau stalled.

Napa County in October decided to negotiate with Sun Communities to redevelop and run Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores resorts.

The county has also decided to seek a concessionaire for the Berryessa Point resort that now sits closed, its infrastructure removed more than a decade ago.

Keller said he’s gotten some inquiries about the Monticello Road property.

However, “It’s going to take someone with some patience,” to make it move forward. “I don’t see anything really happening up there for another two years. There’s definitely not a clear path of what should happen with that property until new operators start building their resorts,” around Lake Berryessa.

Berryessa Point garners some interest Napa County will find out on Jan. 10 who wants to redevelop the vacant Berryessa Point resort.

He’ll probably just hold onto the site, said Keller.

Yes, “If someone wanted to make an investment, I’m happy to sell it to them. If not I’ll just wait until there’s more clarity to what the vision is up there.”

“I think everybody would like to have (the Corners) as a store, number one, and a bar/restaurant,” said Kilkus.

“I’ve always thought that was a perfect location at the intersection of 128 and 121,” said Kilkus, who is also the president of the Lake Berryessa Chamber of Commerce.

“We could never figure out why it never seemed to click, except back in the good ol’ days.”

The number of lake visitors seemed to decline with the advent of the Internet age and a generational change of people moving away from outdoor family recreation, said Kilkus.

“People that love the lake are still coming (but) it’s not enough to sustain that kind of business,” said Kilkus. The resorts need to reopen … for the Corners to have a viable economic base, he said.

Lake Berryessa certainly is worth it, he said.

The lake is “a recreational jewel,” of Napa County and the surrounding area, said Kilkus.

“I think it’s the best kept secret in Napa,” said Keller.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.