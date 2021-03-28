Napa County's new 25-year draft transportation plan unveiled

Among the auto-orientated city of Napa projects that rate high is building a $30 million Highway 29 crossing over Trower Avenue, which would eliminate bottlenecks at this signalized intersection.

The American Canyon contingent has long championed widening Highway 29 through that city from four lanes to six lanes. The project is in the draft Advancing Mobility 2045 at $26 million as phase two for this roadway stretch, coming after such things as intersection reconfigurations.

However, transportation officials have said securing funding for a capacity-expanding project could be difficult. Caltrans is not favoring such projects.

The NVTA did computer traffic modeling for Advancing Mobility 2045. Results showed that improving mass transit and bike-and-pedestrian facilities would do more to ease traffic problems countywide than widening Highway 29 to six lanes in American Canyon.

But American Canyon officials at last week's meeting expressed skepticism that trying to "mode shift" from autos to walking, cycling and taking the bus will solve Highway 29 congestion problems in their city.