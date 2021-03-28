 Skip to main content
Napa County's new 25-year draft transportation plan unveiled
alert top story
Infrastructure

Napa County's new 25-year draft transportation plan unveiled

Transportation

Highway 29 in American Canyon is one of Napa County's traffic choke points. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority has released a draft countywide transportation plan called Advancing Mobility 2045.

 Barry Eberling

Napa County and its cities have ideas to ease wine country congestion over the next quarter-century that far outstrip the anticipated funding.

The estimated price tag for more than 100 projects over 25 years is $1.5 billion. The amount of federal, state, regional, and local dollars expected to be available is $704 million.

Still, county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said the draft Advancing Mobility 2045 plan shows the community’s goals. Pedroza is chairperson of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

“This is exciting to talk about the future,” he said at the March 17 NVTA Board meeting.

Advancing Mobility 2045 does more than list 105 projects submitted by the NVTA, county and cities. It rates them using the criteria of equity, safety, congestion relief, economic sustainability, sustainability, and maintenance and preservation.

An example of a top-rated project in the city of Napa is $3.5 million in Browns Valley Road improvements. This includes widening the street between Westview Drive and McCormick Lane to accommodate bike and pedestrian facilities.

Another is making $15 million in bike and pedestrian and other improvements to Imola Avenue. Still another is modifying the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and California Boulevard and the nearby Highway 29 offramp for $5.5 million.

Among the auto-orientated city of Napa projects that rate high is building a $30 million Highway 29 crossing over Trower Avenue, which would eliminate bottlenecks at this signalized intersection.

The American Canyon contingent has long championed widening Highway 29 through that city from four lanes to six lanes. The project is in the draft Advancing Mobility 2045 at $26 million as phase two for this roadway stretch, coming after such things as intersection reconfigurations.

However, transportation officials have said securing funding for a capacity-expanding project could be difficult. Caltrans is not favoring such projects.

The NVTA did computer traffic modeling for Advancing Mobility 2045. Results showed that improving mass transit and bike-and-pedestrian facilities would do more to ease traffic problems countywide than widening Highway 29 to six lanes in American Canyon.

But American Canyon officials at last week's meeting expressed skepticism that trying to "mode shift" from autos to walking, cycling and taking the bus will solve Highway 29 congestion problems in their city.

“We need to pay attention to capacity, politically incorrect as it may be, because at the end of the day, I think our residents expect that,” city Vice Mayor Mark Joseph said. “And our commuters are yelling at us about it.”

Mayor Leon Garcia asked how much the county will have to improve its transit system to make a difference in the 50,000 cars a day coming through American Canyon. He wanted to see more analysis.

“It’s overlooking the real 400-pound gorilla in the road, so to speak — everyone’s in cars. Why?” he said.

He answered that the real problem is people cannot afford to live where they work.

NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said having a more convenient mass transit service would make more people willing to ride it. Having such things as having buses go on shoulders to avoid traffic — and make quicker trips —can help.

“Then riding the bus will be a lot more competitive than it is right now,” she said.

Advancing Mobility 2045 includes expanded local bus and express bus service hours at a cost of $20 million, acquiring 24 commuter-style buses for “rapid buses” from the Vallejo ferry to the Redwood park-and-ride lot at a cost of $20 million and improving 13 miles of express bus corridor, including adding bus-on-shoulder capabilities, at a cost of $25 million.

The draft plan also addresses that $745 million funding shortfall over 25 years.

“NVTA is exploring a variety of new funding sources to meet the transportation investment need of Napa County,” it said.

While making no recommendations, the draft plan lists possibilities. Among them is a sales tax — the county’s existing Measure T half-cent transportation tax is for maintenance, not new projects — a parcel tax and a $10 vehicle registration fee. Any of these would need voter approval.

Still others are traffic fees paid by development, parking fees and further toll hikes on Bay Area bridges before 2045.

The NVTA last week released the draft Advancing Mobility 2045 plan for public comment. Go to https://bit.ly/3cciVE9 to see it. Online public workshops will be held on April 7 in Spanish and April 8 in English, with details to come.

The NVTA Board of Directors will again discuss the plan in May.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Advancing Mobility 2045

Here is a sampling of proposed Advancing Mobility 2045 projects:

  • American Canyon, multimodal transit center, $3 million.
  • American Canyon, three Highway 29 pedestrian overcrossings, $5 million.
  • Calistoga, signalized intersection at Highway 29/128 and Lincoln Avenue, $5.5 million.
  • Napa, Trower Avenue extension east to Big Ranch Road, $10.5 million.
  • Napa, Soscol Avenue widening to six lanes from Magnolia Drive to Silverado Trail, $22.5 million.
  • Napa, signal at Jefferson Street and Sierra Avenue, $500,000.
  • Napa, grade-separated crossing across Redwood Road to connect Vine Trail segments, $4.5 million.
  • NVTA, Vine Trail completed from Vallejo to Calistoga, $20 million.
  • NVTA, interchange at Highway 29 and Airport Boulevard/Highway 12, $60 million.
  • NVTA, expanded city of Napa Vine bus hours, $10.3 million.
  • St. Helena, Napa River trail bikeway, $9.8 million.
  • Yountville, bike path along Yountville Cross Road, $1.5 million.

(Source: Napa Valley Transportation Authority)

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

