Not since May 2020 has Napa County had as few new COVID-19 cases as this past week.

The week ended with just 16 cases, the lowest total since the last week of May 2020. There were three days last week when no new cases were reported.

This is a dramatic drop from the surge in December and January when more than 600 new cases were reported some days.

Rising vaccination totals are contributing to the decline in new cases, county officials said. As of mid-week, an estimated 56% to 61% of all eligible residents 12 years and older had been fully vaccinated, the county said.

An estimated 72% of all eligible county residents are now at least partially vaccinated, the county reported.

Another 4,370 doses of vaccine were given last week to people who live or work in Napa County, for a total of 182,151 doses since mid-December, officials reported.

Among recent cases, 58% were female, the average age was 42 and the highest proportion — 26% — were people in their 50s, the county said. People in their 20s — 21% — were the second largest proportion.

Non-Hispanic whites were the largest racial/ethnic group among new cases: 50%.

Eighty-one people have died locally from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. As of Friday, there were three COVID patients in local hospitals, the county said.

California to expected to issue new public health rules so that counties can more fully open up on June 15, with fewer restrictions on businesses and other activities.

California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown order in March 2020 and was the nation's epicenter for the disease at the start of 2021.

To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

