Napa County's new COVID cases remain high, but growth slows

Napa County could either being seeing a plateau in rising COVID-19 cases or merely a pause.
The county for Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 had 189 new cases, only a 1% increase from the previous week. Cases have gone up for weeks locally as the state deals with the highly infectious Delta variant.
Numbers have increased for seven consecutive weeks amid the rise of the Delta variant, despite the county having 75% of eligible residents vaccinated. Fourteen people were hospitalized locally because of COVID-19 as of Friday and computer models say the number could rise.
“It’s just concerning at this point,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Sixty-eight percent of COVID-19 hospital cases are unvaccinated, 25% are fully vaccinated and 7% are partially vaccinated, she said. Eighty-one percent of the cases involve underlying medical conditions, with the top three being diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
California no longer rates counties by four colors for COVID-19, with purple being the worse and yellow being the best. But if it did, Napa County — in the yellow only a few weeks ago —would be in purple, Relucio said.
Napa County is among eight of nine Bay Area counties mandating all people, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks when inside public places. Teachers and students in Napa Valley Unified School District schools must wear masks, in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
“I’m sure this is not being well-received, but at this point, desperate times call for desperate measures,” Relucio said.
About 20 speakers at the Board of Supervisors meeting this week expressed their frustration with the way things are going. A group had prior to the meeting held signs in front of the county administration building to protest such steps as mask mandates.
“News flash: We make our own health choices,” resident Mary Shaw told supervisors. “We will not show you a passport. We will not wear suffocating face diapers. We will not be forced into random screenings and pathetically fraudulent testing so you can continue your drunk-with-power reign over this county.”
One speaker expressed concern about how quickly the vaccines were developed.
“This one’s not even two years old and they want to cram it into our bodies,” she said. “Well, we don’t want it.”
Another ended his remarks by saying, "Don't tread on me."
Such comments prompted a few speakers during public comments to defend the county’s response to the latest COVID-19 surge.
“Issuing a (mask) mandate sends a clear message the health of the public is a top priority,” Griffin Rogers, director of the Napa Solano Medical Society, told supervisors by phone.
The crowd jamming the board chambers for the most part wore masks as required, with Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza issuing a few warnings. County officials said someone with a medical exemption might remove his or her mask while speaking into the microphone during public comments. Several people claimed the exemption.
Relucio said Napa County and all California counties except about five are experiencing a high level of community COVID-19 transmission as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"These are not easy moments for all of us," Pedroza said as the session ended. "We are trying to do the best we can."
Photos: The historic Calistoga Depot through the years
