Napa County's new COVID cases remain high, but growth slows

Napa County could either being seeing a plateau in rising COVID-19 cases or merely a pause.

The county for Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 had 189 new cases, only a 1% increase from the previous week. Cases have gone up for weeks locally as the state deals with the highly infectious Delta variant.

Numbers have increased for seven consecutive weeks amid the rise of the Delta variant, despite the county having 75% of eligible residents vaccinated. Fourteen people were hospitalized locally because of COVID-19 as of Friday and computer models say the number could rise.

“It’s just concerning at this point,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Sixty-eight percent of COVID-19 hospital cases are unvaccinated, 25% are fully vaccinated and 7% are partially vaccinated, she said. Eighty-one percent of the cases involve underlying medical conditions, with the top three being diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

California no longer rates counties by four colors for COVID-19, with purple being the worse and yellow being the best. But if it did, Napa County — in the yellow only a few weeks ago —would be in purple, Relucio said.