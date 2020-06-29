Napa County's new reentry facility to be available for COVID-19 isolation

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said he’s rather have his parents stay at the brand-new reentry facility than the airport shelter or at some hotels he’s seen.

“It’s a new, modern facility, yet to be used,” Dillon said.

That airport shelter was staffed by the National Guard, which is no longer able to provide staffing. The reentry facility will require less supervision and staffing, county spokesperson Elizabeth Scott said.

“For example, the facility near the airport did not have individual bathrooms and patients who were quarantined there needed escorts to and from the facilities,” she said in an email. “The reentry facility provides individual bathrooms and no need for staff escort.”

Renting a hotel to be available for quarantine and isolation could cost the county $100,000 a month, Tran said. Using the reentry facility saves the county this expense.

As of Thursday, the county had fewer than 10 people being placed in hotels for isolation, he told supervisors.

The county budgeted $4.3 million from reserve savings for COVID-19 emergency operations, which began in early February. It has spent about $3 million, and the response will be ongoing for the foreseeable future, Scott said.

“We are reevaluating our current contracts to look for cost savings to ensure that our response continues to protect the community from the consequences of the pandemic,” she said in a Friday email.

