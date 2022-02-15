Napa County's next steps on Walt Ranch look hazy

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a degree of uncertainty into a seemingly routine matter.

The county Board of Supervisors on Dec. 14 by a 3-2 vote declared its intent to approve revised greenhouse gas mitigations needed for the controversial project to move forward. Pedroza was in the majority.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Pedroza recently said he will recuse himself from further Walt Ranch decisions, not because he agrees with conflict-of-interest allegations, but so the public trusts the outcome. That means the Board of Supervisors could have a 2-2 tie when taking a final vote, scheduled for March 1.

But the Board of Supervisors isn’t making a first-time decision on the greenhouse gas mitigations. In fact, the Board in 2016 unanimously approved the Walt Ranch vineyard project in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa.

The Center for Biological Diversity was among the parties that sued. The courts decided that Walt Ranch isn’t doing enough to mitigate for the loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees and returned the greenhouse gas emission mitigation issue — and no other issue — to the county for further work.

Last fall, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison approved revised greenhouse gas mitigations. The Center for Biological Diversity then appealed his ruling to the Board of Supervisors, saying these mitigations are still insufficient.

A tie vote by the Board of Supervisors on March 1 wouldn’t finalize the Dec. 14 tentative decision to deny the appeal. But neither would a tie uphold the appeal to overturn the mitigations approved by Morrison.

What would happen then?

“The issue of a potential tie vote is complex and has several possible outcomes,” Morrison said by email. “The matter is further complicated in that this is an action required in response to a court order limited to the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions and not a decision on the project itself."

County staff is evaluating the question and will provide clarifications and recommendations when supervisors consider the matter on March 1, he said.

Morrison approved mitigations that would have Walt Ranch preserve 124 acres of woodlands and plant 16,790 trees. The Dec. 14 Board of Supervisors tentative vote increased the tree plantings to 17,852.

Meanwhile, Pedroza on Monday had a few more things to say about an alleged conflict-of-interest on Walt Ranch matters related to a family land deal.

Citizens at the Feb. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting presented papers showing Vinedos AP, LLC in May 2021 bought 405 acres adjacent to Walt Ranch for $2 million. Papers filed with the state show Esteban Llamos, Pedroza’s father-in-law, is manager of the limited liability company.

These citizens have alleged that Pedroza’s votes on the Walt Ranch property present a conflict-of-interest, given the Vinedos AP, LLC property abuts Walt Ranch.

Pedroza last week said he has no financial benefit from the Vinedos AP, LLC deal and that his role was using his house as a guarantee for a loan to his in-laws. He stated that Llamas is the sole member of Vinedos AP, LLC.

On Monday, he contacted the Napa Valley Register to elaborate.

He and his wife were part of Vinedos AP, LLC from Jan. 29, 2021 to Nov. 1, 2021 to help with the financing. They left the limited liability corporation in with no financial gain. They left before the Dec. 14 Walt Ranch vote, Pedroza said.

Pedroza after the Feb. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting sought and received guidance from the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) on the conflict-of-interest issue. His email to the FPPC, among other things, said the deed of trust for the land is under Vinedos AP, LLC and Llamas is the signer on all recorded documents.

An FPPC attorney responded by email that, based on facts provided, Pedroza has no conflict-of-interest over his father-in-law owning land. Advice email is not a final decision of the FPPC and does not constitute legal advice or provide immunity, the email said.

Pedroza said he will still recuse himself from future Walt Ranch matters so the public will have confidence in the decision.

On Monday, Pedroza said he will take another step with the FPPC. He will seek a formal advice letter from the agency on the Vinedos AP, LLC matter.

The FPPC website says a formal advice letter request must contain sufficient information for FPPC staff attorneys to conduct a complete legal analysis. The letter can provide immunity from FPPC enforcement actions. It is evidence of good faith conduct in relevant civil or criminal proceedings brought by another party, as long as the facts presented are accurate and the requestor follows the advice letter.

Advice letters are posted by the FPPC on its website.

Citizens have pointed to a Parcelquest report that appears to show the Pedrozas refinanced their Silverado home for $2.7 million with Poppy Bank on Oct. 12, 2021, even though Zillow reports the home’s worth at $1.4 million. Vinedos AP, LLC secured a $2.7 million loan with Poppy Bank the same day.

Pedroza on Monday repeated what he previously told the Napa Valley Register, that he did not refinance his house for $2.7 million. He and his wife used the house as a personal guarantee for the Vinedos AP, LLC loan, he said.

“That was to help my father-in-law and mother-in-law get a loan with Poppy Bank,” Pedroza said. “It presents no financial conflict-of-interest in the (Walt Ranch) decision. That’s why you saw that personal guarantee on our residence.”

Llamos is a vineyard manager employed by E.& J. Gallo. Pedroza said his father-in-law and mother-in-law are pursuing the American Dream by buying land that can be used for a vineyard.

The Napa Valley Register asked Pedroza why he didn’t publicly reveal the Vinedos AP, LLC deal prior to the Dec. 14 Walt Ranch vote, even if he believed he had no conflict-of-interest, simply to be proactive. Didn’t he see red flags, given the attention being paid to Walt Ranch?

“If there was a concern about a financial benefit, we absolutely have a responsibility to acknowledge that,” Pedroza said.

He said he has recused himself in other situations where he might have a financial benefit. But, he said, in the Walt Ranch situation, he has no financial benefit.

All of this leaves the long-running Walt Ranch saga as a story to be continued.

Watch now: German POWs worked in Napa Valley during World War II This Napa woman remembers German POWs working in her family's fruit orchards in the Carneros area during World War II. After the war one forme…

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.