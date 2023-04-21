Napa County will change speed limits on a batch of rural roads, but is stuck on what to do about well-traveled, rural Old Sonoma Road west of the city of Napa.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday endorsed most of the changes proposed by staff. None is dramatic, with new limits increasing or decreasing by 5 mph.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But the board slammed the brakes on a proposal to up the speed limit on rural Old Sonoma Road from 45 to 50 mph, at least for now. Old Sonoma Road serves as a backdoor route between the western city of Napa and Highway 12 heading toward Sonoma County.

“I am not in favor at all of increasing the speed limit on Old Sonoma Road 5 mph. ... People are going 60 and 65 mph. I don’t feel it's prudent to be raising it,” Supervisor Joelle Gallagher said.

Barry Smith sees it all firsthand. He and Kerry Smith run The Wright Corner Gallery along Old Sonoma Road, having renovated an old country store building that had fallen into disrepair.

Vehicles turn off nearby Highway 12 and pick up speed on Old Sonoma Road, he said when contacted on Thursday. Even as he was speaking, a vehicle passed that Smith estimated was going at least 70 mph and accelerating.

"It's a shortcut to Napa and they take advantage of it," he said.

But keeping the posted speed limit at 45 mph on Old Sonoma Road from rising might be difficult.

Public Works Director Steven Lederer pointed out proposed speed limit changes aren't arbitrary. The state has standards for setting limits that must be followed if the California Highway Patrol is to use radar for enforcement.

The baseline for speed limits in the state generally is the "prevailing speed" that 85% of drivers either travel at or below. The California Vehicle Code requires speed limits to be “reasonable and safe.”

Napa County had the Willdan consulting firm do a 151-page engineering and traffic survey for 55 rural road segments. The study determined the Old Sonoma Road limit should be 50 mph.

Legally, the Board of Supervisors doesn't have to accept the traffic study recommendation. But then the speed limit will not be enforceable by radar, Lederer said.

“If the sheriff or CHP can't issue the citation, then people will drive whatever they want to drive,” Lederer said.

Smith would like the speed limit to remain at 45 mph — he wouldn't mind 35 mph, for that matter. But, he said, if it has to rise to 50 mph for Old Sonoma Road to remain eligible for CHP radar enforcement, he'd prefer that option.

The county can reduce a speed limit 5 mph below the traffic study finding based on collision records or conditions not readily apparent to drivers. But it was unclear Tuesday if those conditions exist on Old Sonoma Road.

Gallagher is to work with county staff on the matter.

The county has 99 speed limit zones on various rural roads outside of cities. It studied 55 of them. Thirty-nine zones are to retain the same speed limits, nine are to see decreases, three are to see increases and two are to have speed limit signs installed, with the two Old Sonoma Road zones to be determined.

For example, the limit for First Avenue from Lupine Hill Road to Hagen Road in the Coombsville area is to drop from 45 to 40 mph. Airport Boulevard in the airport industrial area is to drop from 50 to 45 mph.

Speed limits on rural roads must be a minimum of 15 mph and a maximum of 65 mph, a county report said. They must be set at increments of 5 mph — in other words, there can't be a 37 mph limit.

Speed limits under the California Vehicle Code are to be recertified every seven years. The Board of Supervisors in April 2022 agreed to pay the Willdan consulting firm $60,000 per fiscal year for traffic engineering services, with the speed limit study part of the work.

Napa County speed limits Planned Napa County speed limit changes Airport Boulevard, from 50 mph to 45 mph

Deer Park Road from Highway 29 to Silverado Trail, 55 mph to 50 mph

Dunaweal Lane from Highway 29 to Silverado Trail, 50 mph to 45 mph

Estee Avenue from McKinley Road to Hardman Avenue, 40 mph to 35 mph

First Avenue from Lupine Hill Road to Hagen Road, 45 mph to 40 mph

Hedgeside Avenue from Highway 121 to McKinley Road, 40 mph to 35 mph

Inglewood Avenue, Highway 29 to end, 30 mph to 25 mph

Lodi Lane, 45 mph to 40 mph

Petrified Forest Road from Franz Valley School Road to Sonoma County, 45 mph to 40 mph

Berryessa Knoxville road from north of Spanish Flat to Pope Canyon Road, 45 mph to 50 mph

Sanitarium Road from Glass Mountain Road to Deer Park Road, 35 mph to 40 mph

Glass Mountain Road from Sanitarium Road to Silverado Trail, post 30 mph

Oakville Cross Road from Highway 29 to Silverado Trail, post 50 mph

PHOTOS: Napa holds Mixed Martial Arts Pro-Am Event