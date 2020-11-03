Napa County's orange COVID-19 rating still precarious

California rates each of its 58 counties for COVID-19 spread using four colors. Purple has the most restrictions on businesses and activities, moving to red, orange and the least-restrictive yellow.

A Napa County shift from orange to red would still allow restaurants, houses of worship and movie theaters to operate indoors. But they would have to cut indoor capacity in half, to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Fitness centers would have to cut capacity from 25% to 10%.

Bowling alleys and indoor winery activities for the public would have to close.

Sousa said he doesn’t understand why fitness centers can remain open in red while bowling alleys cannot. Napa Bowl does such things as disinfects the equipment and closes every other lane to maintain distances.

He’s seen families coming to bowl since the Oct. 21 reopening. Children need alternatives to looking at computer screens and watching movies at home, Sousa said.

“It’s mental health for the kids, especially,” he said.

Sousa convinced his employees to come back to work when the county entered orange on Oct. 20. They don’t want to face the difficulties of applying for unemployment all over again after working for only a few weeks, he said.