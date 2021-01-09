Napa County's population continues shrinking slowly

California reports that Napa County’s estimated population has shrunk slightly for the fourth consecutive year, leaving the county with fewer people than it had in 2012.

The county on July 2020 had 138,711 residents, according to the state Department of Finance's preliminary estimate. That’s lower than the revised 139,874 estimate in 2019, the all-time high of 141,649 in 2016 and even the 139,026 in 2012.

Visible signs are mixed. On one hand, hundreds of new apartments can be seen in the city of Napa. But the 2017 wildfires destroyed about 650 rural homes. Last year's Hennessey and Glass fires more than doubled that number, but came after the population estimate time window.

“I believe the wildfires have really put a dent in the empty nesters,” local real estate agent Randy Gularte said.

Some people who lost homes were already wrestling over whether to move. The most recent destruction cinched the decision, he said.

"The empty nesters have said, 'I've had enough; I don't need to rebuild; I will move out of town to less expensive areas of California and the United States,'" Gularte said.