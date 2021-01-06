Napa County's rainy season off to a dismal start

“The tricky part is to make up our rainfall deficit, we’d like to have a lot of rain occur,” he said. “And it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards.”

Napa State Hospital through Wednesday morning had received 3.61 inches since Oct. 1. That’s only about 30% of normal. The normal for the entire rain year is more than 25 inches.

The effects of the unusually dry winter could be seen in Alston Park early this week. People could hike to the western edge of the park without worrying overly much about mud. In a wet winter, their shoes would be caked.

Mehle described the situation as being a double-edged sword for Napa County. The reservoirs aren’t filling. On the other hand, the storms aren’t big enough to cause debris flows in the burn areas of the Hennessey and Glass fires.

Both Pechner and Mehle mentioned the La Nina conditions as sending the heavy rains to the north, to Washington and Oregon. La Nina is based on temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and can mean below-average rain for Northern California.

“It’s moderate to strong,” Pechner said. “I do believe it will weaken at the end of the spring. I do believe (we could have) near to above-normal rain in the spring. That could start as early as late February to early March.”

