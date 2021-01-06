 Skip to main content
Napa County's rainy season off to a dismal start
Weather

Napa County's rainy season off to a dismal start

Rainy day

Rain pelted the Oxbow area around noon on Wednesday, but only for a brief time.

 Barry Eberling

Grape grower Steve Moulds can see what a paltry rain season this has been by looking at the small reservoir he uses to irrigate his vineyard along Dry Creek Road.

“Usually, the reservoir is filled by the end of December,” Moulds said on Wednesday morning. “At this point it’s only about 10% to 15% full. This is the most concern I’ve ever had for it.”

A major question for Napa County winter weather watchers is when the heavens are once again going to open up and pour down rain.

To be certain, the county this rain season has seen an inch here and two-tenths of an inch there. But it hasn’t seen huge storms, the types that make creeks roar and reservoirs fill by delivering several inches of rain in a few days.

Weather forecasters aren’t expecting the storms of this week to be drought-busters. Residents might need an umbrella, but definitely not an ark.

And what happens when the current run of storms ends, which is predicted to happen after Friday?

“The bad news is it could be dry to the end of the month,” said Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology. “There’s possibly rain the last week of January, but the next two weeks look dry, with above-normal daytime highs and frosty nights.”

National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Mehle also doesn’t foresee a sudden turnabout to a relatively dry rain season.

“The tricky part is to make up our rainfall deficit, we’d like to have a lot of rain occur,” he said. “And it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards.”

Napa State Hospital through Wednesday morning had received 3.61 inches since Oct. 1. That’s only about 30% of normal. The normal for the entire rain year is more than 25 inches.

The effects of the unusually dry winter could be seen in Alston Park early this week. People could hike to the western edge of the park without worrying overly much about mud. In a wet winter, their shoes would be caked.

Mehle described the situation as being a double-edged sword for Napa County. The reservoirs aren’t filling. On the other hand, the storms aren’t big enough to cause debris flows in the burn areas of the Hennessey and Glass fires.

Both Pechner and Mehle mentioned the La Nina conditions as sending the heavy rains to the north, to Washington and Oregon. La Nina is based on temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and can mean below-average rain for Northern California.

“It’s moderate to strong,” Pechner said. “I do believe it will weaken at the end of the spring. I do believe (we could have) near to above-normal rain in the spring. That could start as early as late February to early March.”

The problem is that most of the typical big rain months will have ended by then, though March can sometimes be wet, he said.

Also, bigger, late-season rains would produce a bumper crop of green grass that would go brown quickly in May and June. That could possibly lead to an early fire season, Pechner said.

The city of Napa gets much of its water from Lake Hennessey reservoir in the mountains east of Rutherford. The reservoir is about 70% full and has not added water levels of any significance so far this rain season, according to state and local data.

Lake Berryessa in eastern Napa County is used for boating and other recreation, as well as a water supply by Solano County. It has seen water levels steadily fall throughout the rain season and is now at 72% capacity.

All of this is coming after a 2019-2020 rain season that saw about 14 inches of rainfall at Napa State Hospital, about half the average. Northern California as a whole, the source for much of the state’s water, could experience two consecutive drier-than-normal years.

“Next year is going to be very critical,” Pechner said.

But he added a caveat — climate change has made weather forecasting more difficult. An extreme weather event can’t be ruled out, he said.

That event could be an Arctic intrusion of cold for a couple of days at some point, with lows in the teens. The ridge of high pressure off the coast creates an opportunity to steer cold air from Alaska down the Interstate 5 corridor, Pechner said.

Or an extreme event could be an atmospheric river that brings heavy rains. Pechner said that is possible in later February and March.

A series of larger storms is what Moulds needs to fill up his small reservoir. But, if Pechner and Mehle are correct, he might have to wait at least a few weeks longer.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

