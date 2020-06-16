Napa County's 'resilience roadmap' helps public chart COVID-19

Napans who want a quick, visual picture of the county’s COVID-19 situation can look at the new “resilience roadmap.”
The county recently debuted the roadmap on its website. This feature is a COVID-19 snapshot summed up graphically in various dials and bars. Green is good and red, while not necessarily in the danger zone, is at least heading in the wrong direction.
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Tuesday said the resilience roadmap allows the public to see the factors the county weighs when deciding whether to reopen various businesses and activities.
“It’s not just case numbers we’re looking at,” she said.
That morning, a dial graphic on the roadmap showed the doubling time for COVID-19 cases was 28 days, which was on the way down. The positive test rate for the past seven days was 1.7%, which while rising was still in the green. Eighty percent of ICU beds were in use—not for COVID-19 cases—which was just past green into orange. Three percent of ventilators were in use, well in the green.
In addition, the roadmap gives a regional outlook by comparing COVID-19 case rates in Napa, Lake, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Napa County’s case rate per 100,000 people over 14 days was the highest among the five counties at 37.8. The case rate for Lake County was 12.4.
The county has allowed the reopening of retail stores, hotels, tasting rooms, churches, hair salons and various other businesses and activities, with restrictions. It could allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen on Friday, though Relucio stressed this is tentative and depends on COVID-19 data.
“We’re keeping an eye on the numbers day-by-day,” she said.
Go to https://bit.ly/2zHFxvU to see the county’s resilience roadmap. Relucio talked about the new feature during a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors.
“It’s a great addition to our information pool, if you will,” Board of Supervisors chairwoman Diane Dillon said.
Relucio talked about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with 15 cases reported on Saturday and seven on Monday. One family cluster in Calistoga involves couch surfing between houses. Another cluster in the city of Napa involves several households, she said.
“I think when you’re opening the economy, there’s just this perception that things are coming back to normal,” Relucio said. “But I think it’s just really important to emphasize that COVID-19 is here to stay. Up until we have community immunity or a vaccine, it’s going to be around.”
Supervisor Belia Ramos noted that Alameda County requires people to wear face coverings outdoors, including when exercising. Napa County requires face coverings in stores and other public, indoor spaces when within six feet of another person.
“I think being outside, if you’re physical distancing, it reduces the risk,” Relucio said. “It’s just not something I’m considering at this juncture.”
She urged residents to continue social distancing and following other county rules designed to slow COVID-19 spread. She said people should especially consider the risks of COVID-19 if they live with grandparents or family members who have medical issues.
“Do it for them,” she said. “Protect them. I think that’s just really an important principle to keep in mind if you’re going to hang out with friends.”
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
