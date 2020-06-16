Napa County's 'resilience roadmap' helps public chart COVID-19

Napans who want a quick, visual picture of the county’s COVID-19 situation can look at the new “resilience roadmap.”

The county recently debuted the roadmap on its website. This feature is a COVID-19 snapshot summed up graphically in various dials and bars. Green is good and red, while not necessarily in the danger zone, is at least heading in the wrong direction.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Tuesday said the resilience roadmap allows the public to see the factors the county weighs when deciding whether to reopen various businesses and activities.

“It’s not just case numbers we’re looking at,” she said.

That morning, a dial graphic on the roadmap showed the doubling time for COVID-19 cases was 28 days, which was on the way down. The positive test rate for the past seven days was 1.7%, which while rising was still in the green. Eighty percent of ICU beds were in use—not for COVID-19 cases—which was just past green into orange. Three percent of ventilators were in use, well in the green.