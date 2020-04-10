Napa County's small business owners frustrated by roll-out of federal rescue loans

With the help of his daughter, Ron Stahlecker, who owns an eponymous 5-room bed and breakfast in west Napa, last week applied for a loan from the PPP. The application went in, he thinks, but he has yet to hear anything from the bank or from the SBA, and time is ticking.

“Businesses (our size) need a steady cash flow. I have no idea how they’re all going to get out of this,” he said, adding that significant delay in loan processing could be the death knell for businesses without enough capital on hand for immediate expenses. “People need that money now. They need to pay those bills."

Federal officials have repeatedly made changes to the program, altering the application process. That, too, has contributed to delays and confusion, but officials say it’s necessary: the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is unprecedented, both in both scale and speed of implementation, and will require tweaking as things progress.

It’s like “building the plane as it’s being flown,” Congressman Mike Thompson told Napa Valley Vintners members in a virtual town hall shortly after the CARES act was announced, according to Vice President of Industry Relations Rex Stults.