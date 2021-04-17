Napa County's unemployment continues decline

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6.6% in March, down from a revised 7.1% in February and above the year-ago estimate of 3.7%. This compares with an unadjusted March unemployment rate of 8.2% for California and 6.2% for the nation, according to the Employment Development Department.
The number of people looking for jobs in Napa County stood at 4,500, compared to one year ago when the number was 2,700.
One job category that saw an increase year-over-year was retail trade jobs. The number of retail jobs in Napa County rose from 6,400 to 6,900.
Some job categories saw increases from February to March, including leisure and hospitality jobs and construction jobs.
Napa had the 16th lowest unemployment rate in the state, said the EDD.
Solano County’s jobless rate was 7.8% and Sonoma County’s rate was 6.0%.
