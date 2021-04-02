Napa County's vaccine supply unable to meet expansion of statewide eligibility, officials say

Napa County will not have enough vaccine to immunize the entirety of its population that will become eligible for a shot in coming weeks, county officials say.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on March 25 that California would make residents 50 years of age and older eligible for a vaccine on April 1, and residents ages 16 and up eligible April 15.
That’s prompted much excitement, but Napa County is still working its way through individuals made eligible within the first phase of vaccine eligibility, including some food and agricultural workers, according to County Public Information Officer Janet Upton.
“We are still seeing some healthcare stragglers, some public safety stragglers,” Upton said.
The Napa County Farm Bureau has helped to vaccinate more than 2,500 farmworkers, said CEO Ryan Klobas, who believes Napa County is “coming to the end” of the population of ag workers still waiting for their vaccines.
Expansion into the “50 and up” category, however, will make an estimated 26,000 additional persons eligible for the vaccine, Upton said. There is “no way we’re going to have 26,000 vaccines this week or probably even next,” she added.
The county will work to manage expectations locally, according to County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. Asked what the county would need to meet its goal of vaccinating its eligible populations, his answer was simple: “More vaccines.”
“When the state expands eligibility, it doesn’t necessarily come with more supply,” Pedroza said at the mass clinic held at The CIA at Copia on March 30. “We’re happy to see more community members made eligible, but that has to come with the inventory necessary to meet those objectives, and that’s what hasn’t happened yet.”
The county’s supply of vaccines has gradually increased since December, when doses were first made available to front-line health care workers in California, according to Upton. But the process has not been linear; the county underwent shortages in late winter that forced it to prioritize second doses over getting shots in new arms and delay some second doses.
“It was very unstable in the beginning, and we still are not being notified (of how much vaccine we’ll receive) until five or fewer days ahead of time, which makes it extremely difficult to plan clinics, especially a mass clinic,” Upton said.
At the beginning of the year, Napa County received a weekly allotment of 975 doses, Upton said: it currently receives around 4,000 doses weekly, an allotment that has been “fairly steady recently.” There has not “yet” been an additional augmentation of allocation even in light of the state’s expansion of eligibility, she said.
The county often partners with health care partners like Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health St. Helena, and Queen of the Valley Hospital in order to pool vaccine resources and more effectively reach eligible groups, Upton said. Eligible county residents may also have the option to receive a vaccination through the federal pharmacy partnership, which is providing allotments of vaccine to local pharmacies, including a Rite Aid in Napa.
“We are really looking forward to the day when vaccines are as plentiful as flu shots, and (residents) will have multiple options to get it taken care of,” Upton said. “We’re not there yet.”
She asked that newly eligible county residents temper expectations and remain patient with the rollout of the vaccine.
As of April 1, individuals age 50 and up are eligible to receive their vaccine in the state of California. Also eligible are health care workers; residents of long term care facilities; workers in the food and agricultural sectors, in education and childcare, and emergency services; and individuals age 16 through 64 who have a comorbidity that places them at high risk for “morbidity and mortality” from COVID-19.
The statewide expansion of age-based eligibility will fully supersede a previous, work sector-based system. The Farm Bureau’s Klobas said it would be important for Napa County to continue to focus its work with vulnerable individuals and “ensure those individuals receive prioritization.”
“I can’t stress how important that is: they were prioritized for a reason, and (the county) should continue to go through the tier system as it was intended,” Klobas said of Phase 1 Tiers A and B. “I know this issue changes almost on a daily basis in terms of what the state is saying in terms of who is eligible, but (continued prioritization is important) in order to make this process equitable.”
Contra Costa County opened up eligibility to residents ages 16 years of age and up on Tuesday — making it the first in the Bay Area to do so. It was subsequently hit by a wave of demand for vaccines, the San Francisco Chronicle reported: more than 30,000 people signed up for appointments overnight, with additional appointments still being made, the county’s Deputy Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli told the Chronicle. Some of those recipients may have to wait “a few weeks” before actually receiving a dose, county officials told the Chronicle.
Pedroza said the county hoped it would see additional supply “in coming weeks.” The priority of government at every level — local, state and federal — should be to identify where “the bottleneck” in the vaccine supply chain is and then address it, he said.
Napa County residents interested in receiving a vaccine should go to myturn.ca.gov to register.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.