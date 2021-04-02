Napa County's vaccine supply unable to meet expansion of statewide eligibility, officials say

“When the state expands eligibility, it doesn’t necessarily come with more supply,” Pedroza said at the mass clinic held at The CIA at Copia on March 30. “We’re happy to see more community members made eligible, but that has to come with the inventory necessary to meet those objectives, and that’s what hasn’t happened yet.”

The county’s supply of vaccines has gradually increased since December, when doses were first made available to front-line health care workers in California, according to Upton. But the process has not been linear; the county underwent shortages in late winter that forced it to prioritize second doses over getting shots in new arms and delay some second doses.

“It was very unstable in the beginning, and we still are not being notified (of how much vaccine we’ll receive) until five or fewer days ahead of time, which makes it extremely difficult to plan clinics, especially a mass clinic,” Upton said.