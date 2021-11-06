Napa County's Vine bus system tries to make pandemic comeback

The Vine Transit bus system is down, but not out, officials say, though steep challenges remain

Napa County transportation leaders believe enough in a Vine Transit bus renaissance that they recently approved a $29.5 million construction contract to build a new bus maintenance yard.

The Vine, like bus services across the nation, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Service was pared back drastically. Annual ridership from July 1 2020 to June 30, 2021 was 314,793, 33% of pre-pandemic levels.

A modest comeback has started. Ridership from July through September was on track for a yearly total of 433,000. That pace should tick upwards with such factors as schools being in session.

Still, there’s a long way to go to return to the million-plus annual ridership of a few years ago.

COVID-19 also threatened to KO the Vine budget. Sales and fuel taxes that help pay for the system fell with the pandemic lockdowns.

Yet the Vine has survived economically. An expected two-year budget deficit of $3 million has been wiped out, largely because of federal stimulus funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues, Napa Valley Transportation Authority officials said recently.

Now a new Vine challenge has arisen — a shortage of drivers. That could lead to some operations changes, such as transitioning from 30-minute service on two city of Napa routes to 45-minute service, NVTA officials said.

Riders have a stake in a healthy Vine system. Luis Martinez on Monday arrived at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center that is a hub of the Vine operation. He was going to take a bus to Napa Valley College.

“I just ride it sometimes when I don’t have a ride,” he said.

Even people who drive instead of riding the Vine have a stake. The system costs about $11 million annually to run and much of the money comes from taxpayers.

The NVTA Board of Directors — made up of elected leaders from the county and its cities — isn’t giving up on the agency’s Vine service, far from it.

“I think that’s our only alternative to decrease congestion, short of some sort of ride-sharing program (that) could also be explored,” American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said at the Oct. 20 NVTA Board meeting.

Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Alfredo Pedroza said there’s no money available to expand highway capacity. Mass transit will have to play a greater role in moving people.

The Vine and mass transit providers throughout the region already faced falling ridership even before the pandemic. They cited such reasons as the rise of Uber and Lyft.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) in July released the “Bay Area Transit Transportation Action Plan.” said Pedroza, who is also the MTC chairperson, in the plan’s introduction. He wrote that regional public transit faces an “existential crisis” in the pandemic’s wake.

A collapse of the region’s mass transit system would have a number of negative impacts, the MTC study said. Gridlock, increased greenhouse gas emissions and problems for people who rely on transit could result.

“Transit ridership’s downward trend must be reversed by making the system a more attractive choice than the automobile,” the study said.

Dedicated bus travel lanes and more direct service with fewer transfers are among the ideas. Ninety percent of Bay Area residents support legislation to coordinate regional mass transit systems so they operate as one seamless system, the report said.

Locally, the Vine system has revamped bus routes in the city of Napa. The Vine service to El Cerrito Del Norte BART will at some point return to a more direct, Highway 29-hugging route. Transportation officials have talked about creating bus lanes near Highway 29 traffic signals in the south county to save travel time.

On Oct. 20, the NVTA Board of Directors passed what amounts to a show of confidence in the future of the Vine system.

The Board awarded that $29.5 million contract to ALTEN Construction to build the bus maintenance yard. The entire project, including the design and land costs, could top $40 million.

Some have objected to building a new maintenance yard. Leon Brauning of the Napa County Taxpayers Association recently questioned whether it’s appropriate for an agency criticized for driving empty buses to spend that amount of money on a “bus parking lot.”

Pedroza defended building a new bus maintenance yard.

“The upfront value may not be attractive at this point of time, but the long-term will serve us well,” he said.

Transportation officials say the existing yard on 2 acres along Jackson Street leased since 1991 from the city of Napa is too small. Among other things, it cannot fit such improvements as a bus wash and charging stations needed as the bus fleet transitions to electric.

The new yard will be on 8 acres purchased by the NVTA along Sheehy Court in the airport industrial.

“The maintenance facility is the operational backbone of the Vine Transit System,” an agency report said.

Financing includes a 35-year, $19.9 million federal loan and 10-year, $5 million Bank of Marin loan. Paying off both loans would with principal and interest combined would cost $32.7 million. Annual debt payments would reach about $963,000, the report said.

Repayment money is to come from local transportation funds and, if needed, farebox money, an agency report said.

“I want to show appreciation for the financial puzzle you've been putting together for a very long time,” Yountville Mayor John Dunbar told NVTA staff at the Oct. 20 meeting.

NVTA officials expect the federal loan to soon be finalized. If for some reason the loan isn't secured, the project would be delayed.

