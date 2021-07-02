Napa County's vineyard growth debates continue beneath surface

Stagecoach Vineyard in the mountains above Napa Valley wants to expand, as usual in such cases some people oppose the idea.

But the dispute is part of a new kind of wine country growth debate, thanks to a quirk in the way certain kinds of projects are reviewed and approved.

In this fight, people aren’t striding up to microphones at public meetings to give elected officials a piece of their minds. Rather, they are taking to their computers and email to convince little-known officials within the county bureaucracy.

“Truly, I find it unbelievable that such a project could even be considered right now due to many factors, but the four I believe should be reviewed are environment, wildfire, traffic and drought,” Soda Canyon resident Shelley Wolfe wrote to the county.

Stagecoach owner E. & J. Gallo, meanwhile, asked the county not to go beyond what's required to mitigate for environmental effects. The company worried that the county might needlessly shrink the proposed vineyard expansion.

Don’t overemphasize the conservation section of the county General Plan at the expense of sections that protect and expand agriculture, Gallo Engineering Manager Jake Bricker wrote.