Napa County's weekly COVID-19 cases continue to drop

Napa County’s latest weekly count of new COVID-19 cases is among the lowest since the Delta surge hit last summer.

The county reported 72 new cases for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. That is a 6% decrease from the previous week and compares to a 324 weekly count during the mid-August height of the surge.

Among the new cases, 61% were male and 39% female. Those between ages 20-39 represented the highest proportion at 32%.

The latest daily total reported on Friday was 18. Five people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Friday, compared to 25 at one point in early September. Intensive care unit capacity was 37%.

As of Nov. 30, 69.6% of Napa County residents were fully vaccinated.

The big question is the new variant Omicron, which has been found in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Napa County COVID website prominently features an Omicron fact sheet from the state Department of Public Health. The sheet largely outlines the unknowns, such as whether the variant causes more severe illness than other variants.

Four things Californians can do to protect themselves is get vaccinated, wear masks while inside indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status, get tested if feeling any symptoms regardless of vaccination status and stay home if ill, the fact sheet says.

