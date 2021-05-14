There were just 38 new COVID-19 cases in Napa County this week, the lowest level since early June.
New cases were down 31% from the week before, with females representing 61% of cases. People in their 20s and 30s constituted 42% of confirmed cases, with people 17 years and under at 16%, the county said Friday
Another 9,120 doses of vaccine were administered this week, bringing the total to 167,273 doses. For the first time, people ages 12 to 15 were eligible for vaccination.
The county said 9,882 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020, and 81 have died, including one fatality this week.
To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
