Napa County's wildfire control effort begins at rural Circle Oaks
Fire defense

Napa County has launched a fuel break blitz to help protect communities from the next big wildfire and it begins with Circle Oaks.

Circle Oaks consists of about 200 homes nestled in oak-covered hills between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. The rural community faced close calls from the 2017 Atlas Fire and 2020 Hennessey Fire.

Chain saws buzzed on Wednesday as workers cut tree limbs and vegetation. Some workers used ropes to climb trees to reach branches high in the air.

“Were basically making a circle around Circle Oaks,” said Christopher Thompson of Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.

That circle is to be about 2.5 miles long and as wide as 100 feet. But this is no scorched earth policy. Work crews are thinning out the woodlands of overgrown vegetation, not clear-cutting, to create what is called a "shaded fuel break."

The line around Circle Oaks won't be a line of dirt.

“Our objective here is going in and clearing the understory, all the ladder fuels and fuels that will come up to the tree canopies,” said Capt. J.C . Greenberg of the Napa County Fire Department and Cal Fire.

Napa County is stepping up its fuel break program to help fight wildfires and it started with Circle Oaks.

The shaded fuel break will slow down the intensity of a wildfire. That allows firefighting resources to hold back the fire from the community, giving residents time to evacuate and protecting homes, he said.

This $550,000 fuel break is only a start. The county Board of Supervisors recently agreed to spend $6.4 million on similar vegetation management projects to try to help tame the next Hennessey or Glass fire, should they break out.

“We’ve been pushed around by fire for the last four years and this is us taking control of our own destiny,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said Wednesday as he watched crews cutting the Circle Oaks fuel break.

Resident Nancy Lewis-Heliotes has lived in Circle Oaks for 20 years. She welcomed the vegetation-thinning activity.

“This is a huge relief,” Lewis-Heliotes said. “This is the first line of defense.”

Circle Oaks is a community dating back to the mid-1960s. A sales brochure from that era mentions the proximity of Lake Berryessa and a subdivision design of circular lots and greenbelts patterned after a concept by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

“Protect your tomorrow and invest now at Circle Oaks, for it is doubtful that this type of development with its free use of large land and expensive improvements will ever again be possible in California,” the brochure said.

Circle Oaks only partially realized the initial vision. Plans for a private lake at the center of the community, an 18-hole golf course, a shopping area and an air strip never came to fruition.

Still, Lewis-Heliotes mentioned one idea that did come true — the circular lots nestled in forest land — as a reason she likes Circle Oaks.

“To me, it’s one of the best-kept secrets in Napa County,” she said.

Lewis-Heliotes also recognizes the fire danger. She described her attitude as doing what she can to create defensible space around her house and, if fire comes, evacuate.

The 2017 Atlas Fire came within about 30 feet of some homes in the community’s upper elevations, but no homes were lost. County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea later called attention to defensible space activities undertaken by Circle Oaks and its Fire Safe Council as aiding the firefighting effort.

Now comes a defensible space activity on a large scale with the shaded fuel break that’s being created.

“We just can’t be grateful enough for what they are doing here,” Lewis-Heliotes said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Fuel reduction

Fuel Reduction Plan Year One

  • Angwin roadsides, $1 million
  • Circle Oaks, including large perimeter fuel break, $1 million
  • Required environmental studies, $400,000
  • Angwin fuel break in Linda Falls Terrace and Rancho Lajoita, $1 million
  • Angwin fuel break along Pacific Union College forest ridgeline, $1 million
  • Berryessa Highlands fuel break, $850,000
  • Silverado Country Club cost-sharing for grant, $150,000

(Source: Napa Communities Firewise Foundation)

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

