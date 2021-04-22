Napa County's wildfire control effort begins at rural Circle Oaks

This $550,000 fuel break is only a start. The county Board of Supervisors recently agreed to spend $6.4 million on similar vegetation management projects to try to help tame the next Hennessey or Glass fire, should they break out.

“We’ve been pushed around by fire for the last four years and this is us taking control of our own destiny,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said Wednesday as he watched crews cutting the Circle Oaks fuel break.

Resident Nancy Lewis-Heliotes has lived in Circle Oaks for 20 years. She welcomed the vegetation-thinning activity.

“This is a huge relief,” Lewis-Heliotes said. “This is the first line of defense.”

Circle Oaks is a community dating back to the mid-1960s. A sales brochure from that era mentions the proximity of Lake Berryessa and a subdivision design of circular lots and greenbelts patterned after a concept by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

“Protect your tomorrow and invest now at Circle Oaks, for it is doubtful that this type of development with its free use of large land and expensive improvements will ever again be possible in California,” the brochure said.